David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 12. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

West Brom vs Birmingham, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom have had a couple of weeks to dwell on their first defeat of the season at Stoke, but it has also given Valerien Ismael some time to reflect and get his side pumped up again for a big run of games, starting with this big derby game on Friday night!

Birmingham have hit the buffers a little lately, and the early-season positivity has ebbed away somewhat after some poor results. Lee Bowyer will be determined to turn it around, and with a few tweaks I think they can get a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs QPR, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

There is a strand of inconsistency now about Fulham, which is something Marco Silva needs to resolve. They have missed the impact of Fabio Carvalho, but they can't completely rely upon him at this stage of his career.

Such has been the form of QPR this season that they will really fancy getting something at Craven Cottage. There should be goals in this one, as both teams like to attack. I'll back an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

This is a big game for both sides. The locals are getting a little restless at Middlesbrough as they clearly feel they should be getting better results than they have so far this season.

Peterborough are second bottom, and are missing key players heading to the Riverside. It has been a tough return to the Championship thus far, and I can see them getting edged out on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Two narrow wins for Millwall before the international break, and they have stopped drawing games! At least for now. They are not too far off the top six at the minute, and that will please Gary Rowett.

Luton thumped Coventry and then drew 0-0 at home to Huddersfield, which just underlines how tough to predict this division can be! They like a draw too, and I can't split these. So I'll go for a share of the spoils at The Den.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Two defeats on the spin just before the international break has somewhat halted the momentum of Slavisa Jokanovic's side. It is still a work in progress at Sheffield United as they transition away from the Chris Wilder era at the club.

Stoke are going great guns. They are sitting pretty in the top six and look the more complete side out of these two right now. I fancy them to take all three points from Bramall Lane.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Cardiff, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a big game. A South Wales derby, back in front of the fans. It should be an absolute treat. Neither are in good form, though. And both are locked together in the lower reaches of the table on 11 points.

What should be said, however, is there is far more positivity around what Russell Martin is trying to achieve, than what is happening over at Cardiff right now. They have lost five on a spin and Mick McCarthy can't afford another defeat. I don't think they'll lose, but I can't see them winning either.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Coventry: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Bournemouth: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Hull: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Derby: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Barnsley: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)