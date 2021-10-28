David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 15. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

QPR vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: QPR players celebrate together after a goal

QPR will probably still be feeling a little sick after the way they crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek. As offside decisions go, it was one for the ages against Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper were brought back down to Earth with a bump against Fulham. It's the first real setback he's suffered, and it's important they show they can bounce right back. I think they will.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with Fulham team-mates at Nottingham Forest

This should be some clash of styles at Craven Cottage. As things stand, it looks like these two could be fighting for one promotion spot along with Bournemouth! But we know how quickly these things can change in the Championship.

There has been some criticism of Valerien Ismael's style in recent weeks at West Brom, and that will come into sharper focus against a silky Fulham attack. They need to find a way of disrupting Fulham's flow. I think there will be goals, but I'm backing the home side to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City now have a chance to break their duck at home. If it doesn't happen against Barnsley in this kind of form, then you really do worry.

Barnsley have been so poor this season. They are only kept off the bottom because of Derby's situation, and they are struggling badly. I think this could be the game the home fans finally see a win at Ashton Gate.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United are still trying to fudge their way into some form of consistency. The win against Barnsley last week was a big one, but they still nearly made a bit of a mess of it towards the end.

Blackpool could provide a tough afternoon for the Blades. Neil Critchley has done such a good job of turning things in their favour after a tricky start. I'll back a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

When Stoke are at their best, they are one of the best sides in the Championship. But if they drop from that level, you see the types of results they have had over the last couple of weeks.

I felt like the players were still playing for Mick McCarthy, but something had to give after that run of results. Both sides are in real need of a win, but I'll back Stoke to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Bournemouth, Saturday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Prutton predicts a difficult evening for Reading against Bournemouth

Back-to-back defeats for Reading, and this is not the side you want to face right now when you are trying to get back to winning ways.

Bournemouth are flying under Scott Parker. They are in wonderful form and have quality in every position all over the pitch. You can't see past them picking up all three points on Saturday night.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions - All Saturday 3pm kick off

Derby vs Blackburn: 1-2

Huddersfield vs Millwall: 1-1

Hull vs Coventry: 1-2

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham: 2-2

Preston vs Luton: 0-1

Swansea vs Peterborough: 2-1