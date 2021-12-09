David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Coventry, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two sides who need to get back on track meet at the John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield have just one win in six and have dipped to 11th in the table, although that can quickly turn.

Coventry have slipped out of the play-offs themselves after a run of no wins in four, although some perspective is needed because it has been a tough run of games and they are still in an incredible position. This should be a tight game and it could only have a goal in it. I'll back the home side to nick it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0

Bournemouth vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth have sides creeping up behind them now after four without a win. One of those is Blackburn, who are seven points behind them after three wins on the spin.

Scott Parker will have been happy with a point at Fulham last week, although he'll be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. Blackburn's confidence is so high, and a point here would be a great result for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Hull vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Hull's winning run came to an end at Reading last week, but they still showed real resolve to get a point and there is a nice gap forming between themselves and the bottom three now.

Bristol City have two wins in three now, which has helped ease any potential relegation nerves a little. Having said that, I fancy Hull to continue their good run here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0

Luton vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

No wins in four for Luton, then they go to Bloomfield Road and cruise to an absolutely brilliant win against Blackpool. It just sums up the nature of this league!

Fulham have drawn three on the bounce, but are still sitting pretty at the top of the table. Marco Silva will be keen either way for his side to return to winning ways, but it could be a fourth draw on the spin at Kenilworth Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Stoke vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Stoke returned to form with a brilliant display at QPR last Sunday. The Charlie Austin penalty save was the turning point in the game, but they were still well worth the three points.

Middlesbrough are up and running under Chris Wilder with two wins on the bounce. I expect both of these sides to be challenging for the play-offs come the end of the season, but on Saturday I expect the spoils to be shared.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

West Brom vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

That was a big performance and result for West Brom and Valerien Ismael last Saturday. To get back to winning ways and back amongst the goals, the gap to Bournemouth in second is now just six points heading into the weekend.

Reading just need to keep picking up points after their deduction to keep themselves away from the bottom three. However, I don't see them doing that if the Baggies play anything like they did for most of the game at Coventry.

Prutton predicts: 2-1

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Birmingham vs Cardiff: 1-0

Derby vs Blackpool: 1-1

Peterborough vs Millwall: 1-2

Preston vs Barnsley: 2-1

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2

Sheffield United vs QPR (Mon 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football): 2-2