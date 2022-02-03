David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Sheffield United, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We all know what's going on at Birmingham City away from the pitch, but it's been an equally dramatic week in terms of results for Lee Bowyer's side. One dramatic comeback, followed by another bit of a collapse.

Sheffield United are on the march up the table. If they can keep it going they will be in play-off contention sooner or later, and I fancy them to make it three wins in a row at St Andrew's.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool are three unbeaten now after picking up an excellent point at Fulham last weekend. They look like they are going to have a very comfortable season, which is brilliant when you consider they came up through the play-offs.

Bristol City are ticking along picking up points under Nigel Pearson. They have plenty of goal threat, but are leaking them at the back as well. This should be a close game, but I'll back Blackpool to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

The Shota Arveladze era began with a bang last Saturday as they beat Swansea, and it was a much-needed win for him after he replaced Grant McCann at the helm. It looks like it could be onwards and upwards for Hull from here, which is terrific news for them after so many difficult years.

Preston should have won at Millwall in midweek, and Ryan Lowe is starting to make his mark on the club. There should be goals in this one, and I fancy an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Blackburn, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea's league position looks far more perilous than their points position right now, but Russell Martin will be desperate for his side to put some more places between themselves and the bottom three.

Blackburn were held by Luton at the weekend, but have a chance to tighten their grip on second spot and have Ben Brereton Diaz back in the fold. I reckon Rovers will return to winning ways.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)