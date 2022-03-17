David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Derby vs Coventry, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby took the lead at Blackburn in midweek, but their poor away form came back to bite them again and they came unstuck in the second half. It makes their performances at home all the more essential.

Coventry managed to follow up thumping Sheffield United last weekend with defeat at home to Hull in midweek. Which just sort of sums up this league. They need a win too to keep the play-offs within touching distance, but I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Barnsley, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It's not been a great week for Sheffield United. Beaten badly at Coventry last weekend, then held by Blackpool in midweek. They are back outside the play-offs looking in, although there is just a point between themselves and sixth.

Barnsley are unbeaten in three, and got a great midweek win over Bristol City to give themselves real hope. There are just two points between themselves and Reading now in the battle for survival. A win would be incredible here, but a point would also be a decent one to take from their Yorkshire rivals.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield's unbeaten run finally came to an end in midweek as they were beaten by Millwall. They are still third in the table, but automatic promotion is starting to look a big ask now when you factor in the games in hand Bournemouth have.

The Cherries stuttered against Reading in midweek, and will be a little wary should they lose this one. I actually fancy the Terriers to nick this one and keep the race somewhat alive.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Hull are virtually safe now. They enjoyed a good win at Coventry in midweek and a few more points should take them over the line. It is always a great achievement for a newly-promoted side to stay up in relative comfort.

Luton recovered from their defeat at QPR last weekend to thump Preston in midweek. It shows the belief they have amongst the squad that they sit in the top six and look determined to hang onto it. But I think they could be held at Hull.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

In most circumstances that would have been a great point for Reading at Bournemouth in midweek, but the fact Barnsley beneath them won means that gap is just too close for comfort now.

Blackburn got back amongst the wins against Derby in midweek. More importantly, they got back among the goals. The three they scored in that game doubled their overall tally in 2022. I think they will take confidence from that, and use that to see off Reading.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Peterborough, Sunday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It was a disappointing midweek for QPR, as they took the lead at Nottingham Forest but eventually succumbed to defeat. It leaves them in a precarious position in the play-off place with so many sides in the mix.

Peterborough are slipping away. It is looking ominous for them at the bottom of the table. They might give QPR a good run, but I just can't see them getting anything in west London.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs West Brom: 0-2

Stoke vs Millwall: 0-1

Swansea vs Birmingham: 2-1