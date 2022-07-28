David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The Championship is back! Where did that time go...? This one looks as though it is going to get the action back under way with a bang.

Huddersfield looked to be in a spot of bother when Carlos Corberan left his head coach role just over three weeks ago. Since then, Danny Schofield has stepped up to take on the role, while star players Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo have joined Nottingham Forest. They look to have been replaced, but I can't help but wonder how they will fare without them.

Meanwhile, Friday's match marks the return of Vincent Kompany to English football. The Manchester City legend has overseen an exciting squad overhaul at Turf Moor this summer, but the Clarets currently have the luxury of not being named as early favourites for the title, which can be wearing at times. I can't split these two.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Both of these teams were right in the promotion mix going into the final few months of last season, but their momentum slowed at a terrible time, meaning neither were ultimately able to make the top six. Blackburn in particular endured a very rough second half of the campaign.

It's a tough one to call because in Jon Dahl Tomasson and Michael Beale, both sides have new men with new ideas at the helm. However, this could make for an entertaining afternoon if they continue to employ attacking styles. Therefore I'm going for a goal-laden draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff boss Steve Morison has been given plenty of room to manoeuvre in the transfer window this summer and he has brought in 10 players as a result, only two of whom have commanded transfer fees. I'm really intrigued as to how the Bluebirds are going to get on in Morison's first full season in charge.

Norwich, meanwhile, have looked pretty sharp in pre-season and prioritised attacking reinforcements, with Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara sure to offer them a new look going forward. I have to say that I can't see past Cardiff for this one, though it could well be tight.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs West Brom, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now then, this could be a really good game between two sides who will be keen to challenge for promotion again.

Middlesbrough missed out on a play-off spot by just five points after Chris Wilder's salvage operation, while West Brom faltered in the first few months of last term to finish in a disappointing 10th - their lowest final position in over two decades. The pair have points to prove and I think this could be an entertaining score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Coventry, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Welcome back, Sunderland! The Black Cats have been away from the Championship for four years and will be a very welcome addition this season. I really liked the way Alex Neil galvanised them towards the end of the term and, though this division is a different animal, they are no strangers to it and will put up a fight to remain here.

Coventry looked like surprise play-off contenders for the first half of last season, which was really encouraging to see. Their inconsistency crept in after that, however, and they fell right away, which Mark Robins will be working to avoid going forward. Given the occasion, I'm backing Sunderland here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Sheffield United, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The weekend rounds off with a clash between another two teams who are sure to be challenging at the top of the division. It is a Championship managerial bow in front of a bumper Vicarage Road crowd for Rob Edwards, who is Watford's fourth manager since the start of last term.

Sheffield United lost out in the play-offs last term after excellent work from Paul Heckingbottom, who took over after a mediocre start for the Blades under Slavisa Jokanovic. They will want to get off to a good start under the lights and I think this could be another cracker.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackpool vs Reading: 1-1

Hull vs Bristol City: 2-1

Luton vs Birmingham: 2-1

Millwall vs Stoke: 1-1

Rotherham vs Swansea: 1-1

Wigan vs Preston: 1-1