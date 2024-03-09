Women's FA Cup quarter-finals: Manchester United thrash Brighton as Leicester through to semis for first time

Manchester United swept past Brighton 4-0 to reach the Women's FA Cup semi-finals.

Millie Turner gave the Red Devils an early lead with a header in the eighth minute after Brighton had failed to clear a corner.

Nikita Parris soon added a second in the 17th minute after being picked out by Melvine Malard.

Any hopes of a comeback were all but ended just before half-time when Lucia Garcia made it 3-0 with a tap-in after Malard's shot rebounded off the post.

Lisa Naalsund fired in United's fourth on the hour, with Malard again involved in the build-up.

Finland international Jutta Rantala scored twice as Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 at Prenton Park to reach the Women's FA Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Leicester boss Willie Kirk was not on the touchline as he is assisting the club "with an internal process", so assistant manager Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby took charge of the team.

The Foxes made the most of their chances, with Rantala firing in the opening goal in the 15th minute when she slotted a rebound after Janice Cayman's shot came back off the post.

After Marie Hobinger hit the woodwork with a chipped effort late in the first half, Liverpool were punished again just after the hour.

Rantala claimed her second goal following a swift counter attack when a 20-yard effort went in off the crossbar to send the Foxes through.

