Hope Powell: Football great tells the Women's Football Show how her career became easier after she came out

Brighton head coach and former England boss Hope Powell says her career in football became easier for her after she came out.

Powell was speaking to The Women's Football Show as the sport comes together to show support for the Rainbow Laces campaign, which raises awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport.

Powell said: "I came out very openly, as have a lot of players in the game.

"It is widely accepted - it has not ever hindered my career or the things I have chosen to do in the game, which is fantastic.

"I felt it was really important when I was offered the England job to be absolutely open and transparent, given the nature of the role.

"I wanted to be very open and clear - and from there it made life a lot easier.

"You can be authentic, you can be your genuine self.

"Before, when I didn't, to the period when I did, life was just a lot easier."

Stonewall is marking five years since the relaunch of Rainbow Laces, backed by Sky Sports as a member of TeamPride.

The campaigning group report that almost two-thirds of the British public (65 per cent) now believe it is important anti-LGBT+ language and abuse should be challenged at live sporting events.

Powell is a firm believer in the campaign and said: "I wear the laces 365 days a year!

"I can't take them out of my boots but I quite like them.

"We are basically showing a bit of visibility and that we really support the campaign."

