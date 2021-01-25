Aston Villa Women appoint Marcus Bignot as interim manager; Gemma Davies remains as head coach

Aston Villa Women have appointed Marcus Bignot as their interim manager, joining the current set-up at the club with Gemma Davies remaining the head coach.

Bignot spent seven years in charge of Birmingham City Women before taking on roles in the men's game at Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Chester.

The 46-year-old is currently a coach with the England U19s and also joint manager of National League North club Guiseley, positions he will retain while he is the interim manager at Villa until the end of the Women's Super League season.

"Birmingham-born Bignot has a huge depth of experience in women's football and was one of the pioneering coaches in the game in this country," a Villa statement read.

Bignot said: "I am delighted to be able to help at such a progressive club in women's football. It is also a great opportunity to mentor a talented young coaching group led by Gemma."

Aston Villa Women's sporting director Eniola Aluko added: "Marcus is a very welcome addition to our club and has an enormous amount of experience in the game which we want to tap into."

Image: Gemma Davies remains Aston Villa Women's head coach

Villa confirmed that the current coaching team, led by Davies, would remain in their existing positions.

The club are second from bottom in the WSL, picking up two wins from their opening 10 matches, losing seven and drawing the other.

Bristol City are bottom, five points behind Villa, who have seven points along with West Ham.