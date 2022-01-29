Chelsea Women and Man City Women into fifth round - Women's FA Cup round-up

Georgia Stanway becomes Man City's record women's goalscorer with a hat-trick in an 8-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest; Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Caroline Weir and Filippa Angeldal also on target; Chelsea see off Aston Villa as Guro Reiten scores twice

Saturday 29 January 2022 17:07, UK

Manchester City&#39;s Georgia Stanway made history with her hat-trick in the Women&#39;s FA Cup on Saturday
Image: Manchester City's Georgia Stanway made history with her hat-trick in the Women's FA Cup on Saturday

Chelsea and Man City both booked their spots in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, beating Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively.

It was a comprehensive victory for Man City as they beat Nottingham Forest 8-0 at The City Ground, with Georgia Stanway becoming City's new record women's goalscorer.

The 23-year-old overtook Nikita Parris with her hat-trick on Saturday, taking her tally to 64 goals. She has done so in 171 appearances, having joined the club as a teenager in 2015.

All three of her goals came in the second half, opening things up in the 50th minute before adding goals in the 71st and 92nd minutes to further extend City's lead.

Caroline Weir had opened City's scoring spree inside two minutes with Khadija Shaw and Filippa Angeldal making it 3-0 before the break.

Shaw nabbed her own double for the afternoon - scoring again in the 69th minute - with Lauren Hemp also on the scoresheet in a dominant performance.

Chelsea - current holders of the FA Cup - were 3-1 winners against Aston Villa.

Emma Hayes' side went 2-0 ahead inside half an hour at the Banks's Stadium thanks to goals from Guro Reiten and Pernille Harder.

Reiten completed her double and added Chelsea's third in the 62nd minute. Ramona Petzelberger scored a late consolation from the penalty spot for Aston Villa, but the Blues booked their spot in the next round.

