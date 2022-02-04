Women's Super League match previews, team news, Arsenal Women vs Man Utd Women live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow the Women's Super League this weekend with Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal vs Man Utd - Saturday, 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football

A big match at the top of the table sees league leaders Arsenal host Manchester United in third.

Jen Beattie, Tobin Heath and Stina Blackstenius are all available for Arsenal after returning from illness.

Following Australia's Asian Cup elimination, Lydia Williams, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord are also available, while Mana Iwabychi remains away with Japan.

Vivianne Miedema could line up in a front three alongside Heath and Beth Mead.

For the visitors, Ella Toone and Hayley Ladd return after missing the League Cup semi-final through suspension.

Opta stats

Arsenal have won three of their four matches against Manchester United in the WSL, losing the other in November 2020 (0-1).

Manchester United have only registered one goal across their four previous WSL meetings with Arsenal, with Ella Toone netting an 83rd minute winner back in November 2020.

Manchester United have won each of their last four WSL games without conceding a single goal, and scoring 15 times themselves. The Red Devils have only enjoyed a five-match winning run in the same top-flight season once before - between September and November 2020.

Manchester United (W3 D2) are the only WSL side yet to lose in an away match this season, with their 11 points on the road only bettered by rivals Manchester City (16).

Arsenal (6) have scored more goals from set-piece situations (excluding penalties) than any other side in the WSL this season, while Manchester United have scored the most goals from corners in the competition this term (5).

Arsenal's Beth Mead equalled the all-time assist record in the WSL against Brighton last time out (35 in total), as well as scoring the winning goal in the match. However, Manchester United are the only side Mead has faced more than once in the competition without registering a single goal or assist (4 games in total).

How to watch: Watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.

Chelsea vs Man City - Sunday, 12.30pm

Manchester City head to reigning champions Chelsea in blistering form, having won eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Following their respective midweek League Cup semi-final wins, both sides will be looking to lay down a marker ahead of their final in March.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns but remain without Ji So-Yun, who is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Emma Hayes has Samantha Kerr available, following her return from international duty.

In contrast, Gareth Taylor continues to deal with a number of absentees, with Esme Morgan, Karen Bardsley and Chloe Kelly all still sidelined.

Following her recent return, No 1 Ellie Roebuck could make her first league appearance of the season.

Opta stats

Chelsea have gone unbeaten in each of their last nine WSL matches against Manchester City (W3 D6), alternating between a draw and a win in each of the last six clashes - the Blues won the reverse fixture, 4-0 at the Academy Stadium.

Manchester City are looking to avoid losing both WSL meetings with Chelsea in a single season for the first time, with this campaign the eighth different season to have two such games against the Blues.

Chelsea ended their two-match winless run in the WSL (D1 L1) last time out against West Ham, whilst also taking their winning run on home soil to nine matches, conceding just one goal in these games. Only once before have the Blues enjoyed a 10-game winning run at home in the competition, managing to secure victory in 14 successive matches between September 2019 and January 2021.

Since Gareth Taylor was appointed Manchester City manager ahead of the 2020-21 WSL campaign, the Citizens have won more away top-flight matches than any other side (13), which includes each of their last four.

Manchester City have scored more goals from outside the box than any other side in WSL this season (7), with a league-high 24% of their goals coming from distance so far this term.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Everton vs Reading - Sunday, 1pm

The managerless Toffees welcome in-form Reading under the interim charge of Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn.

Everton remain without Nicoline Sorensen, who has been out with injury since September, while Nathalie Bjorn could replace Rikke Sevecke in the starting XI.

With Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney unavailable through injury, Rhiannon Stewart is set to continue in goal for the away side.

Natasha Dowie, who enjoyed a prolific January in front of goal for the Royals, is likely to lead the line alongside Deanne Rose.

Opta stats

Reading are without a win in each of their last four matches against Everton in the WSL (D2 L2), since a 3-2 victory at Adams Park in October 2019.

Everton are looking to win both matches against Reading in a single WSL season for the first time in their history. Indeed, Everton have never lost at home to the Royals in the competition (W3 D1).

Reading have picked up 19 points from the last 21 available in the WSL (W6 D1 L0), winning more points since their first victory during this run than any other side. This is now the Royals' longest unbeaten run in the competition.

Across their last seven WSL games, Reading have won six matches, kept five clean sheets, and picked up one more point (19) than in their 23 league games beforehand (P23 W3 D9 L11). The Royals also picked up just two clean sheets during that run.

No side has conceded fewer second-half goals in the WSL this season than Reading (3), with a league-low 21% of their goals conceded coming after half-time. Meanwhile, 44% of Everton's goals in the competition this term have come in the final 15 minutes of games (4/9), the highest share in the division.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Birmingham vs Leicester - Sunday, 2pm

A huge match in the battle for survival sees bottom side Birmingham take on second-from-bottom Leicester.

Darren Carter has no new injury problems, however defender Arabella Suttie remains unavailable as she recovers from a long-term injury.

Leicester are still without goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and Lachante Paul.

Jessica Sigsworth and Natasha Flint are likely to support Shannon O'Brien in the Foxes attack.

Opta stats

Leicester City's 2-0 win over Birmingham was their first ever in the WSL, with the Foxes restricting the Blues to just one shot on target in the match.

Birmingham (10) have conceded the opening goal in more matches than any other side in the Women's Super League this season, with the Blues going on to lose nine of those games (D1).

Though they have lost their two away games since beating Arsenal 2-0 at home in early January, Birmingham are looking to record back-to-back home victories in the WSL for the first time since January 2019 (3 in a row).

Leicester have won two of their last four WSL games (L2), after starting the season with nine straight defeats. This is the most number of matches a team has played from the start of their first WSL campaign without drawing (W2 L11).

29% of Leicester's WSL goals this season have been headers (2/7), the highest share in the division. Meanwhile, Birmingham have conceded more headed goals than any other side in the competition so far this term (9).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Image: Leicester have two league wins from 13 games

Tottenham vs Brighton - Sunday, 2pm

The out-of-form Brighton travel to fourth-placed Tottenham, who are yet to lose at home in the league this season.

Spurs midfielder Kit Graham continues her recovery from a cruciate ligament injury which is expected to rule her out for the rest of the season.

Josie Green is likely to start in midfield again, alongside Maeva Clemaron and Ria Percival.

As for the Seagulls, Megan Connolly is set to return to the starting line-up despite being forced off just 22 minutes into Brighton's recent defeat to Arsenal.

Opta stats

After winning their first three WSL matches against Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last two, shipping exactly two goals in both defeats.

Brighton have lost both of their away WSL games against Tottenham Hotspur - only at Arsenal and Reading have the Seagulls lost their opening three away games against an opponent in the competition.

Spurs are unbeaten in each of their six home games within the WSL this season, despite scoring exactly once in each of those games (W3 D3). In fact, Tottenham's home matches have produced fewer goals (9) than any other side so far in 2021-22.

Brighton are winless in their last six WSL games (D1 L5), netting just one goal in those six games. They've never gone seven games without a win in the competition before.

Tottenham have scored a league-high share 77% of their WSL goals in the second half of games this season (10/13), while only West Ham (79%) have conceded a higher share after half-time than Brighton (78% - 14/18).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Sunday, 6pm

Carla Ward's Aston Villa will look to build on the momentum of their recent derby win over Leicester when they welcome West Ham in the Sunday evening kick-off.

Alesha Lehmann scored the winner against the Foxes to end Villa's four-match league losing streak and will hope to have a similar impact this weekend.

Katerina Svitkova has become a key player for West Ham under Olli Harder and, with four goals under her belt this season, will be one to watch for the Hammers.

Claudia Walker is in fine for and is likely to be at the centre of her side's attack.

Opta stats

Each of the three WSL meetings between Aston Villa and West Ham United have ended level - the only fixture in the competition's history to finish as a draw in the first four outings was Birmingham City vs Reading (five).

There have been just two goals scored in the three previous WSL games between Aston Villa and West Ham, with this season's reverse fixture the first to see goals scored (1-1).

Aston Villa are looking to win back-to-back WSL matches for the very first time following a 2-1 win over Leicester last time out. They have, however, lost seven of their last nine league matches (W2).

Despite not losing in any match in which they've opened the scoring, West Ham (8) have dropped more points from winning positions than any other WSL side, drawing four of their eight games when scoring first (W4).

Only Birmingham (12) have lost more home league games than Aston Villa (11) since they were promoted ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with again, only the Blues (38) shipping more goals on their own turf than Villa over the same period (36).

Each of West Ham's last six WSL victories has been to nil - the Hammers haven't won a league game when conceding at least once since November 2020 (2-1 vs Birmingham), drawing seven and losing 12 since.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.