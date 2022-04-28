Tobin Heath: Arsenal Women forward released early from contract by mutual agreement after hamstring injury

Arsenal Women forward Tobin Heath has been released early from her contract by mutual agreement after a hamstring injury.

The USA international, who joined the Gunners on a free transfer in September on a deal until the end of the season, sustained a minor hamstring injury in training last week which has finished her season.

An Arsenal statement read: "With Tobin's one-year contract ending at the end of the 2021/22 season, it has been agreed by all parties for Tobin to be released early to enable her to travel back to the USA and focus on her rehabilitation with her personal medical team."

The two-time World Cup winner made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, although the 33-year-old only made three starts in the Women's Super League.

"Although I'm disappointed that my time at Arsenal has come to an early end, I have loved every minute of my time here," Heath told the club's official website.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club who has made me feel so welcome. Arsenal is a special club and this is a special group of players.

"I have no doubt that they are bound for success in the near future and I'll be supporting the team with the rest of the Arsenal family from now on."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "It's been a pleasure to work with Tobin this season. She has made an important contribution both on and off the pitch, with her mentality and character setting a great example to the entire group.

"We wish Tobin well for the future and look forward to seeing what comes next for her."

The Women's Super League season is hurtling towards a fascinating conclusion.

The title hangs in the balance, the race for third is well and truly alive and the battle to beat the drop is not yet decided.

What is certain are the six clubs embroiled in each of those respective head-to-heads - it's a game of regional one-upmanship.

Chelsea will attempt to fend off London rivals Arsenal for the WSL crown, while it's an all-Manchester showdown for the third and final Champions League spot.

All eyes are on the Midlands at the foot of the table, with Birmingham City favourites to drop out of the top flight - although Leicester remain catchable, however improbable that may be.

There is little jeopardy left in places from fifth to 10th, but plenty of scope for movement as we enter the decisive phase of an intriguing 2021/22 campaign. Will it go all the way to the final day on May 8?