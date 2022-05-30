Caitlin Foord signs new Arsenal Women deal as Kim Little joins OL Reign on a summer loan deal

Caitlin Foord has signed a new deal with Arsenal Women, while captain Kim Little has joined OL Reign on a summer loan deal.

Foord joined the Gunners in 2020 from Portland Thorns, marking her Arsenal debut with the first goal in a 2-0 win over Lewes in the FA Cup in February 2020.

So far, the 27-year-old Australia international has made 62 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 23 goals. Notably, she scored a memorable double in the first WSL north London derby to be held at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal beating Tottenham 3-0 in May.

"It feels amazing," Foord told the club's media channels. "Since I joined this club, I've absolutely fallen in love with being here. I think I mentioned in one of my early interviews that I had lost my way in football a bit, but since being here I've absolutely fallen in love and found myself again.

"We've been inching towards winning lots of silverware and that's definitely going to be the plan for next year. We want to win multiple trophies and I think with the squad, the team, the players and the support we have, we have the squad to be able to do it."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Caitlin is a top player and an integral part of what we're building here. Her contribution in both attack and defence are crucial to our game, so we're delighted that she has signed a new contract. This is an ambitious club and Caitlin is central to that."

Arsenal's head of women's football Clare Wheatley said: "We're all very pleased that Caitlin will be staying with us. She is a wonderful footballer in her peak years, so she is exactly the kind of player we want to keep at this club. We look forward to seeing Caitlin in action for Arsenal in the years to come."

Little joins OL Reign on summer loan

Elsewhere, Arsenal captain Little is joining National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign on a short-term loan deal this summer.

Little will join the club on 1 June and return to Arsenal ahead of the start of pre-season on 15 August.

The midfielder previously spent three seasons at the club - then known as Seattle Reign FC - between 2014 and 2016, scoring 32 goals in 63 regular season appearances and helping the side to successive NWSL Shield titles in 2014 and 2015.

She was the team's top scorer in both of these campaigns and was named NWSL MVP in 2014.

Analysis: Arsenal sorting contracts early in the summer

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Arsenal are getting their contracts sorted early on this summer. Foord follows new deals for Vivianne Miedema, Steph Cately, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Noelle Martiz in the last month or so, with the Gunners continuing to build for more trophy pushes next season.

"Foord may not grab as many headlines as Miedema, but she remains an integral part of the Arsenal project Eidevall - who himself signed a new deal before the end of last season - is trying to build. At 27, she is hitting her best years and there is plenty she can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

"Her standout moment so far was arguably her two goals against Tottenham in the north London derby a few weeks ago. They were two moments of quality that showed just why Arsenal have secured her to a new deal.

"Last season, she ranked third in the Arsenal squad for shots, shots on target and had the second-highest shooting accuracy in the team.

"As Foord would likely admit, there is plenty more to come from her. But she will now be spending the foreseeable future in the right place to do so.

"Little's summer loan move is interesting too. The 31-year-old has barely stopped since the 2020/21 season, featuring for Team GB at the Olympics before jumping back into club football almost instantly as Arsenal qualified for the Champions League.

"But having retired from Scotland international duty, Little is clearly looking to keep up her fitness and skills ahead of a huge season for Arsenal."