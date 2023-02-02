LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - Jen Beattie, Izzy Christensen and Rachel Yankey give their views on the latest episode

Listen to the latest episode of Three Players and a Podcast with Sky Sports...

Jen Beattie retires, frozen pitches and Green Football Weekend

Join us for another rollercoaster of a chat with Jen Beattie, Rachel Yankey and Izzy Christiansen.

Jen, Izzy and Rach are back, with the Arsenal midfielder giving an insight into her retirement from international duty with Scotland. Plus, the trio discuss the recent controversy surrounding frozen pitches in the WSL and the upcoming Green Football Weekend.

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

