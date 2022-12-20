Alex Greenwood: England and Manchester City Women defender signs new contract

England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester City, describing the club as her "home".

Greenwood, who was due to be out of contract in the summer, has made 80 appearances since arriving from Olympique Lyonnais in 2020.

Upon signing for City, Greenwood became only the second player in history to cross the derby divide in both Manchester and Liverpool, an honour she shares with former forward Peter Beardsley.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players among Gareth Taylor's squad, having also played her part in the Lionesses triumph at Euro 2022 in July.

Image: Since arriving in Manchester, the Liverpudlian has lifted the FA Cup and League Cup

"It's home for me," Greenwood exclusively told Sky Sports from the boardroom at City's Academy Stadium, after posing for photos. "It's felt like home since the minute I arrived. For me, it was an easy decision to stay.

"Sometimes things entertain you, sometimes they don't. I've had really good experiences in my career and this is one I really wanted to continue. I love being here and I love this club.

"The ambition of the club meets mine. I still think there is so much more we can deliver and achieve. I want to be a part of that. There are trophies to be won, that I'd like to win as a Man City player.

"This is somewhere I enjoy coming every day. Football transitions all the time but the squad that we've got now is really healthy and really positive. We can really look forward to the future with some exciting players here. We're in a really good place right now."

Image: Alex Greenwood (right) featured in the Euro 2022 final alongside Chloe Kelly and Lucy Bronze

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "It's great news. This was a really important re-sign for us. Alex embodies what City are about - certainly in my time here. Although there have been some ups and downs, some squad rotation, Alex has always been there as a constant.

"She's really adapted well to playing centre-half and has established herself as one of the very best in the game [in that position]. This is an exciting moment and a really good moment for the club. I'm delighted we can move forward together.

"Alex is great at giving the right word at the right moment. She helps the younger players at the club by teaching them how to be professional. She's been around success and played with big players, in big moments.

"We've worked together really well and seen big improvements from Alex. I'm pretty certain that she's got a lot more to come - she's coming into her prime. For us to have her for the next three years is fantastic news."

Analysis: Dependable Greenwood integral to City success

Image: Alex Greenwood has made 80 appearances over the last two-and-a-half seasons

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"Consistency is what Manchester City need. They crave it. Gareth Taylor has described the summer period as one of 'rotation'. In truth it was one of complete renovation. The squad was overhauled quite dramatically, although not necessarily willingly.

"Alex Greenwood, however, represents stability and regularity. She's been a constant and one that City now look to for leadership and direction.

"While the squad has been transitioning, Greenwood's role has shifted alongside it. She's morphed from a full-back into one of the best left-sided centre-backs in the league. "I'm obsessed with football," she admitted in an interview with the Guardian earlier this year, revealing how she studies and analyses the game in an attempt to constantly refine her position within it.

"Greenwood's commitment may well be the most important bit of winter business City do. Once again, they have been renascent this term, after an unsteady start, losing both their opening WSL games. A 10-game unbeaten stretch has followed and Greenwood herself represents the rock among those results. She's a safe pair of hands - one of their most senior, most experienced players.

"She's had the most touches and completed the most passes per 90 minutes of any City player this season. Her delivery from set-pieces is also a huge weapon. But most important is her ability to dictate from deep. When City are on top and playing well, you can bet that Greenwood is at the heart of it."