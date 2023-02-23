Beth Mead: England and Arsenal forward not ruling out Women's World Cup return from ACL injury | I'm ahead of schedule'

England forward Beth Mead says she is “ahead of schedule” in her recovery from a knee injury and has not ruled out a return at this summer’s World Cup.

The 27-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in November during Arsenal's Women's Super League home defeat to Manchester United.

Mead, who was top scorer and player of the tournament in England's historic Euro 2022 triumph, now faces a race to be fit in time for the Lionesses' World Cup opener on July 22.

Speaking to Sky Sports News for World Book Day on March 2, Mead said of her return: "Realistically next season is sensible - but I'm not sensible!

"The World Cup is obviously my motivation. I want to do my best to get to a World Cup.

"If it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be but it's something for me to strive and reach towards.

"I'm ahead of schedule so far - I want to keep it that way. It's a long injury and there are a lot of ups and downs.

"The rehab is going well. [I'm] 11 weeks post-op, counting down the days.

"It's going very slowly but it's been good for me to sit down and reflect to look back on the year we've had, the legacy that we've created as a women's team."

Wiegman keeping in touch with Mead 'regularly'

Mead missed England's Arnold Clark Cup tournament this month as Sarina Wiegman's side successfully defended their title after winning all three games following Wednesday's 6-1 victory over Belgium.

She said: "Last night the girls were incredible. The team is doing amazing and I want to be part of that again.

"It gives you that bug to get back, so I'll be diligent but we'll see how it goes."

Mead also revealed how Lionesses head coach Wiegman had been in touch with her ahead of the tournament to offer her support.

"Sarina's been amazing," she said. "She's kept in touch with me regularly; she gave me a FaceTime the night before camp which was really nice just to check I was okay.

"She knew it was the first time I wouldn't be going to an England camp since my injury, so personably she's been incredible with that and she understands my situation.

"We're keeping in contact often and we'll keep our fingers crossed."

Mead: Mum's death motivating me to return quickly

Mead's mother June died after "a long and brave battle with ovarian cancer" in January and she says her mum's passing has acted as further motivation in her return from injury.

She said: "There's been a lot of tough parts in my life recently.

"I would say my knee has been the last thing on my mind recently, but I've still been really diligent in my first couple of months and been really good at that [the rehab].

"My mum loved me being part of football and she loved following my football journey and, for me, I want to get back on the pitch and continue that legacy for her."

