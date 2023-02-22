England 6-1 Belgium: Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson both score twice to retain Arnold Clark Cup

Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson both scored twice as relentless England thrashed Belgium 6-1 to retain the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses only needed a point to secure victory by virtue of their superior goal difference over Belgium - who had also won both of their games prior to the finale at Ashton Gate.

But they put on a display of dominance and demolition to register their biggest victory of the tournament, and extend Sarina Wiegman's undefeated run - both in games and tournaments - yet again.

Kelly's tap-in and Williamson's header from a corner gave England a 2-0 half-time lead, before Kelly moved clear as the tournament's top scorer with another close-range finish after Nicky Evrard's fumble.

It was four and then five from Julie Biesman's own goal and a composed Lucy Bronze finish from a free-kick, before Belgium - from their only shot on target - ruined Mary Earps' clean sheet through Elena Dhont's late consolation.

Even then, there was still time for England to grab a sixth through Williamson, whose calm finish from the edge of the box added the final gleam to a near-faultless tournament for the hosts.

How England beat Belgium in Bristol to lift more silverware

An early Belgium corner was a false dawn for the trophy hopefuls that they may cause the Lionesses problems in what was essentially a winner-takes-all final game.

Image: Leah Williamson doubled her scoring record for England with two goals against Belgium

Once England broke and fired just wide from that set play with barely a minute gone, it was one-way traffic with only one side ever in danger of lifting the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses toyed with their visitors as Kelly and Lauren James beat their full-backs time after time on ether flanks.

After the two combined for the latter to sky over the bar from close-range, a role reversal led to the opening goal with James' low cross bundled home on the line by Euro 2022 final heroine Kelly.

Millie Bright should have added to the advantage with a powerful header from a corner which landed on the roof of the net, but another dead ball did bring England their next goal.

The hosts racked up 14 shots before the break but only two on target - the second, from Lionesses captain Williamson, doubled their advantage after Bronze had floated a cross from a corner to the back post.

James was taken off to rest at half-time with England's domination on the scoreline and the statistics telling a clear story that the game was already won.

Her replacement was Lauren Hemp, showing the Lionesses' increasing strength in depth and competition for places, and the Man City winger was at her free-flowing best to play a major part in their third goal.

Image: Kelly picked up the tournament's Golden Boot after netting twice at Ashton Gate

Her driving run fed Georgia Stanway who was denied by Evrard but dropped the ball straight at the feet of Kelly, where she was never going to miss from a couple of yards out to double her tally - and put her in line to be come the tournament's top goalscorer.

A flurry of substitutions from either side took the sting out of the game, but not out of England's domination. Some 28 minutes after their third they had another, with Stanway again provider for the unlucky Biesmans to slide into her own net when trying to deny Rachel Daly a tap-in.

It was testament to England's attitude that they still did not let up. Lucy Bronze added a late fifth when Daly's header from a free-kick sat up for her to half-volley home. Belgium then finally registered a shot on target in the final minute when Dhont's ambitious effort had the beating of a frustrated Earps, but still the Lionesses were not done.

If England do not lift the World Cup in Australia this summer, it will not be through a lack of determination.

Even with time almost up and the game long won, they still had to have the final say as Williamson latched onto the rebound from Stanway's blocked effort to sidefoot into the corner and double her tally for the night, with what proved the last kick of the game.

What's next?

England's players will now go back to their clubs, with their next match taking place at Wembley against Brazil on Thursday April 6; kick-off 7.45pm.

Belgium's next game is on Tuesday April 11 at home to Slovenia in Leuven; kick-off 7pm (UK time).