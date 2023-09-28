Jodie Taylor: England legend and Arsenal striker announces retirement from football

Arsenal striker and England legend Jodie Taylor has announcer her retirement from football.

The 37-year-old brings down the curtain on a career that has spanned over 20 years, having won the Champions League with Lyon in 2019/20 and the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012.

But Taylor will perhaps be best remembered as a key part of the trailblazing group of England players who won bronze at the 2015 World Cup. She went on to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2017.

She was part of the England squad that won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019, and featured for then-manager Phil Neville at the World Cup in France that same year.

The striker finishes her career with 51 England caps and 19 goals, and is 187 in the FA's legacy numbers scheme, which honours past and present Lionesses.

Image: Jodie Taylor won the Champions League with Lyon in 2020

Taylor played for a number of clubs throughout her career, starting at Tranmere Rovers before playing college football for the Oregon State Beavers.

She went on to play for a multiple teams in the USA - including a recent spell with her former England team-mate Casey Stoney at San Diego Wave - Canada and Australia, as well as in Europe.

Taylor enjoyed two spells with with Arsenal, the most recent seeing her re-join the club in March, having also played for the Gunners between 2016 and 2017.

Her retirement comes ahead of the new WSL season, which begins this Sunday October 1.

Image: Jodie Taylor was part of Phil Neville's England squad for the 2019 World Cup

How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports' digital platforms

Follow all the latest from the Women's Super League across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports.

You can also watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel, while all games will continue to be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports WSL TikTok account gives fans 360° coverage of the league and granting them exclusive access to their new favourite players. Through fun challenges and interviews, along with behind-the-scenes footage, viewers will get to know the WSL's array of personalities and see the sport from a new set of angles.

Meanwhile, fans can also keep up to date with everything on and off the pitch with the return of 'Three Players and a Podcast', hosted by Caroline Barker.