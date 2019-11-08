Macclesfield Town to play FA Cup tie vs Kingstonian despite first-team strike

Macclesfield's young players have been drafted in for the FA Cup tie

Macclesfield Town's FA Cup tie against Kingstonian on Sunday will go ahead as planned despite a continued strike by first-team players.

The players made a decision to go on strike earlier this week after not receiving their salaries for October.

It was the 10th time wage payments were late and it looked increasingly likely the game in the first round of the FA Cup would not go ahead.

However, it is understood a team made up of youth players will play in the game at the weekend with the senior squad continuing their strike action.

The technical football staff and a number of other club employees also joined the strike action because they had not yet been paid for last month.

The English Football League (EFL) has been in talks with the Sky Bet League Two club for some time, attempting to resolve the relevant issues.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that the players were considering strike action and seeking legal advice, prepared to cancel their contracts and find new clubs.

The PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) has also requested the EFL begins implementing sanctions against the Cheshire club, after October wages failed to arrive in the players' accounts.