Macclesfield Town winding-up bid adjourned until January 15

18/12/19

A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up Sky Bet League Two side Macclesfield Town.

Judge Sally Barber considered Macclesfield's case at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday.

She said the case would be reconsidered on January 15.

Tax officials have asked for the club to be wound up because debts have not been paid.

Former Silkmen manager Sol Campbell is supporting the winding up application

Former manager Sol Campbell has supported that application.

Judges have been told that Macclesfield bosses owed a "very large" amount of tax and owed Campbell more than £180,000.

Macclesfield players have twice refused to play matches after wages were not paid on time.

