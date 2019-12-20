Macclesfield claim League Two match vs Plymouth will go ahead despite EFL statement

The EFL said in a statement that Macclesfield vs Plymouth would be postponed

Macclesfield claim their Sky Bet League Two match against Plymouth at Moss Rose will go ahead as planned despite an English Football League statement which said the game was postponed over safety concerns.

The EFL said that they rejected Macclesfield's request to play Saturday's fixture behind closed doors, but the club have denied that they ever asked the league to do that, and have disputed their earlier statement.

The Silkmen were deducted six points by an independent disciplinary commission on Thursday with a further four suspended, over non-payment of wages to players and also the failure to fulfil the fixture against Crewe.

"I am aware of press releases which suggest that tomorrow's game against Plymouth Argyle has been postponed," Macclesfield owner Amar Alkadhi said in a statement on Friday.

"I would like to state that we have never asked the EFL to play the game behind closed doors and as far as I am concerned, the game will be played as scheduled."

Alkadhi's statement was in direct response to the EFL, who issued their own statement earlier on Friday.

"Macclesfield Town's fixture with Plymouth Argyle will not go ahead as planned on Saturday 21 December after the club was issued with a zero capacity notice by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG)," the EFL statement read.

"The notice was served by the SAG on Thursday and the club, with the assistance of the EFL, had spent the intervening 24 hours working on a solution in respect of the outstanding inspections and tests required at the Moss Rose Stadium that would ensure the capacity was reinstated.

"Despite making significant progress the SAG is not satisfied all its requirements have been met and have maintained the capacity of the stadium at zero, resulting in the club informing the league it would not be in a position to fulfil the fixture with supporters in attendance.

"The club did request to play behind closed doors, however on consideration, as per the provisions in regulation 33.1, the EFL did not agree to the request. The core principles behind EFL competitions are that all its fixtures are to be played in front of spectators and playing behind closed doors significantly increases the risks of crowds congregating in the vicinity of the stadium.

"As a result of the game not going ahead, the club will be charged with misconduct for failing to fulfil its fixture obligations.

"The club received a six-point deduction on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of non-payment of wages and failure to fulfil its fixture obligations. A further four points were suspended as a result of the charges."

Macclesfield have dropped down to 22nd in the table on 18 points after their six-point deduction - just three points above bottom-of-the-table Morecambe - with the club having the right to appeal.

The points deduction came less than a day after a judge adjourned a bid to wind up the beleaguered club until January 15 over a claim of unpaid tax.

Judge Sally Barber considered Macclesfield's case at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday.

Judges have been told that Macclesfield bosses owed a "very large" amount of tax and owed former manager Sol Campbell more than £180,000.

However, businessman Joe Sealey has agreed a deal in principle to buy the club and is currently going through the proof of funds process in the hope a deal can be completed as quickly as possible.