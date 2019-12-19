Macclesfield Town deducted six points for EFL regulation breaches

Macclesfield Town have been deducted six points from their Sky Bet League Two total by the EFL following a number of regulation breaches.

A further four-point deduction has been suspended after the club pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including the non-payment of salaries at an independent disciplinary commission hearing.

The fine also relates to the postponement of their match against Crewe Alexandra, originally scheduled to take place on December 7, which was cancelled following the players' refusal to play in protest over unpaid wages.

Macclesfield's players have since been paid, with the club playing out a 1-1 draw away to Walsall last Saturday and set to face Plymouth at home this weekend, although Sky Sports News understands that game is now in doubt over safety concerns.

The commission, appointed in accordance with EFL regulations, came to the decision after hearing representations from both the EFL and Macclesfield, believing the punishment sufficient for 'the aggravating and mitigating factors of the case'.

Macclesfield now drop down to 22nd in the table on 18 points - just three points above bottom-of-the-table Morecambe - with the club having the right to appeal.

The points deduction comes less than a day after a judge adjourned a bid to wind up the beleaguered club until January 15 over a claim of unpaid tax.

Judge Sally Barber considered Macclesfield's case at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday.

Judges have been told that Macclesfield bosses owed a "very large" amount of tax and owed former manager Sol Campbell more than £180,000.

However, businessman Joe Sealey has agreed a deal in principle to buy the club and is currently going through the proof of funds process in the hope a deal can be completed as quickly as possible.

Sky Sports News understands there are safety concerns over Macclesfield's stadium - Moss Rose - which has put Saturday's game against Plymouth in doubt.

It is thought a 'zero-capacity notice' could be enforced which would mean no supporters would be allowed to attend the fixture.