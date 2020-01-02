Macclesfield manager Daryl McMahon resigns

Daryl McMahon is understood to have quit his role as Macclesfield boss

Sky Sports News understands the Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon has handed in a letter of resignation.

McMahon was in charge for just 25 games, and won only four of those.

It is understood that the former Ebbsfleet United manager is frustrated by the lack of resources at the League Two club.

1:47 Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day Highlights of Macclesfield's 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day

Macclesfield have yet to make any comment about their manager.

McMahon's predecessor Sol Campbell left by mutual consent in August after eight months in charge.

The Silkmen are 22nd in the table after their 2-2 draw at Port Vale on New Year's Day, three points above the relegation zone.

In December, Town were deducted six points by the EFL following a number of regulation breaches.