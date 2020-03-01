Macclesfield players and staff not paid wages for February

Macclesfield players and staff have not been paid their February salaries.

The club was deducted six points this season for non-payment of wages and the failure to fulfil a League Two fixture against Crewe on December 7 after players refused to play due to unpaid wages.

The club's players also refused to play in November, after a previous instance of them not being paid on time, which saw the club field youth team players in their 4-0 defeat to Kingstonian in the first round of the FA Cup.

Macclesfield have faced multiple winding-up orders in recent months, including one supported by former manager Sol Campbell following non-payment of wages.

Daryl McMahon resigned as head coach after 25 games in January with it understood he was frustrated by the lack of resources at the club.

Club owner Amar Alkadhi said during December he was in "advanced negotiations" over the sale of the club.

The club is also under the cloud of a winding-up order which will be heard on March 25.

Macclesfield sit second bottom in League Two, eight points above Stevenage and away from being in the relegation zone.