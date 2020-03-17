Macclesfield Town points deduction in League Two reduced on appeal

Macclesfield's initial points deduction imposed in late 2019 has been reduced on appeal

Macclesfield Town's chances of avoiding relegation from the EFL have improved after their points deduction in League Two was reduced on appeal.

The Silkmen were punished late last year following charges for the non-payment of wages and failure to fulfil a fixture against Crewe on December 7.

An independent disciplinary commission initially deducted 10 points, with four suspended, but an independent arbitration panel has lowered that to seven deducted with three suspended.

Macclesfield have consequently risen one place in the table above Morecambe to 22nd, with both clubs 10 points clear of Stevenage having played once more than the bottom team. Only one team is relegated from League Two.

The club still faces multiple misconduct charges, which will be considered by an independent disciplinary commission in the near future.

A Macclesfield statement said: "We would like to humbly thank the panel for their hard work in reaching this decision. We would also like to thank the EFL for their help, advice and transparency during this process."