Coronavirus: Barnet to lay off all non-playing staff with cashflow affected by suspension of games

Barnet have put all of their non-playing staff on immediate notice of redundancy with 60 people set to lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sky Sports News can confirm.

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous met with all of the affected staff members on Tuesday, having been forced into the decision with no cashflow coming into the National League club.

Kleanthous had earlier told The Guardian that non-playing staff were more vulnerable because of the protected nature of player contracts, which means they have to continue being paid even though games are suspended for an indefinite period of time.

"My head is spinning with it, to be honest," Kleanthous told the newspaper.

"I believe in doing these very difficult things properly and have had personal meetings with all the staff across the club and group to put them on notice.

"It has been really hard, a tough few days, since Friday and we could see what was coming. Apart from the players who are under contract, everybody who works here is under notice.

"Footballers are protected in the game, but my sympathies in this crisis lie with the cleaners, the receptionists, the marketing guys straight out of college, the matchday stewards who will lose their money which keeps them going in the week. These are the people nobody thinks of."

