Dumbarton players and staff agree to defer wages during coronavirus crisis

Dumbarton players and staff have agreed to defer their wages to help support the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish League one club approached players and staff last week with the request and gave them until Monday to consider the proposal and share any concerns with manager Jim Duffy.

The club have confirmed the policy has been introduced in a bid to steer the club through the shutdown of football during the outbreak.

Dumbarton chairman John Steele has praised players and staff for their support. Steele said on the club's website: "The players and staff supporting us here is a great help and very much appreciated.

"I really do value their co-operation and it says a lot about them both as professionals and as people that they have been agreeable on this."

Meanwhile, Scottish Premiership side Livingston have promised to reward fans who support the club through the coronavirus shutdown with shares and access to their hospitality suites.

Head coach Gary Holt has already admitted the club will have to rely on the goodwill of supporters and local businesses for help during the crisis. The club have drawn up a scheme that will see those fans members who are able to contribute financially recognised once the pandemic threat passes.