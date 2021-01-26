David Martindale: Scottish FA approves inclusion of Livingston boss after hearing

Livingston manager David Martindale has been deemed a fit and proper person after a Scottish FA hearing.

Martindale - who served four years of a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drugs and money-laundering offences in 2006 - has had a fantastic start to life at Livingston, winning his first eight games in charge before consecutive draws against Celtic.

A statement released by the club said: "Livingston Football Club can confirm that the Scottish FA has approved the inclusion of first-team manager David Martindale on the club's Official Return following today's hearing.

Image: Martindale has enjoyed a successful start to his time as Livingston boss

"The club is delighted that a positive outcome has been reached, one that allows us to draw a line under this particular episode and gives David the chance to fully focus on his role as manager of the football club.

"We believe this to be the correct outcome and think it sends a positive message across society."

Livingston reached the League Cup final after beating St Mirren 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Speaking after the verdict of the hearing was delivered, Martindale said: "I would like to go on record thanking everybody at the SFA, SPFL and more importantly I'd like to thank every single person on social media - the fans, pundits and media for their support.

"A big thank you also to Hannah Bardell MP, Angela Constance MSP and Professor Phil Scraton and I'm delighted that the SFA has given me a chance to progress my career with Livingston Football Club."