Andy Walker: Difficult for Rangers to stay unbeaten

Andy Walker has called the change of fortunes at Rangers this season as "remarkable", but thinks Steven Gerrard's side will struggle to stay unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers look set to claim the club's first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, and victory at home to Ross County on Saturday would push them 23 points clear of Celtic and deliver another blow to the Hoops' 10-in-a-row dreams.

And Gerrard's men, who are unbeaten in the league after 24 games, are dreaming of completing an Invincible season, but Walker, speaking on the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast, thinks they will find it difficult to keep their unbeaten run going.

'Rangers will slip up at some point'

Andy Walker on the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast:

"I think Rangers probably will slip up at some point.

"I think we were all amazed when St Mirren beat them in the League Cup.

"All the games are tough and at some point, Rangers will lose a game or two, but take nothing away from the level of consistency that Steven Gerrard has found.

'Change in fortunes at Ibrox remarkable'

Image: Ten more wins in the league will be enough to see Rangers crowned as champions

More from Walker on the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast:

"About this time last year, we covered Rangers at Tynecastle and they lost.

"We went over to the press conference and I looked a Gerrard and thought 'wow, he is struggling. He doesn't know what is happening with this team'.

"There were all sorts of calls that he was going to be a failure and all the rest of it.

"The change in fortunes at Rangers, as well as Celtic's capitulation, is a remarkable story.

"I'm sure it's coming, but the amount of praise that is going to be heaped on Gerrard, his coaching staff and players is remarkable.

"It's so difficult to complete an Invincible season, though. They've still got a chance, but I think they might lose one or two games."

Livingston's unbeaten run continues...

Meanwhile, Livingston's brilliant recent run continued on Wednesday evening as they held champions Celtic to a second draw in four days.

The result meant the club equalled their club record of eight top division matches without defeat, while David Martindale's side extended their recent unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

And ahead of their League Cup semi-final against St Mirren on Sunday, Sky Sports' Kris Boyd was full of praise the club.

Boyd's praise for Livingston's recruitment

Image: Livingston are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions

Kris Boyd on the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast:

"In terms of the recruitment from Livingston, it's been excellent.

"I wouldn't say they're spending massive amounts of money, but they always seem to find those players who have maybe moved on.

"You take the likes of Nicky Devlin and Gavin Reilly, he's been down south and has come back up. With Alan Forrest, why were Livingston the first ones to really take a punt on him? There's things there where you could say Livingston have been brave in the transfer market, giving people an opportunity and it's worked. Everybody seems to be buying into the way they're going.

"For me, David Martindale has been instrumental in this club's climb from the League One into the Championship and now the Premiership. They are establishing themselves and now they're in the semi-finals of a major competition.

"Also, I don't think you would bet against them finishing in the top six at this moment in time."

'All credit to Martindale'

Image: David Martindale leads his side into a League Cup semi-final against St Mirren on Sunday

"What people forget is that at the start of the season, they lost their best player in Lyndon Dykes and his performances for Scotland have shown what a talented footballer he is and it's not easy to replace those types of players.

"But Livingston have found a way to continue to play the way they play.

"I think a lot of credit needs to go to Martindale and I hope everything gets sorted out and he's allowed to continue because he deserves it. Yes, stuff has happened in the past but he's been a big part [of Livingston] all through the leagues. He's been a big part when the other managers have been there, he's always been involved behind the scenes and doing what he's doing.

"He deserves a chance to manage at this level. He's shown he can do it and not only with that first XI, he's got a squad of players that he's got onside. He must have something with the man-management side as well to keep everybody onside so that when the time comes for them to go onto the pitch, they have a performance like they did on Wednesday [against Celtic].

✅ Livingston equal their club record of 8️⃣ top division matches without defeat

Also on the podcast...

Image: Neil Lennon shows his frustration during Celtic's 2-2 draw at Livingston

The panel discuss Celtic's winless run and what the future may hold for Neil Lennon's side, plus a promising beginning for Motherwell under Graham Alexander.

Also on the agenda, what clubs could do transfer business before deadline day and we put your questions to the panel.

