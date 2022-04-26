Police Scotland unable to identify suspects after allegation of racist abuse toward Ayo Obileye at Celtic Park

Police Scotland have been unable to identify any suspects after investigating an allegation of racist abuse aimed at Livingston defender Ayo Obileye at Celtic Park.

An Associated Press journalist claimed that a Celtic fan shouted racist abuse at Obileye during the 0-0 draw in Glasgow on October 30, 2021.

Livingston contacted Celtic the next day and a police investigation was launched.

Sky Sports News has been told today the police probe was unable to identify any suspects.

The force say they will "thoroughly investigate" if new information comes to light.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers received a report of offensive comments made during a football match at Celtic Park Stadium on Tuesday, 30 October, 2021.

"Extensive enquiries were carried out and no suspect has been identified.

"Any new information will be investigated thoroughly.

"Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1097 of 2/11/21."

