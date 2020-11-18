Nations League finals: When, who and where? Dates, fixtures, live on Sky...

The Nations League finals line-up is almost complete but who will be victorious in the 2021 tournament?

England have missed out on competing in the knockout stage for the second edition of UEFA's newest international competition but two of the four group winners of the top-ranked League A have now been confirmed, with the final two to follow on Wednesday evening.

Here's what you need to know about next autumn's tournament.

Who is involved?

France ended Portugal's title defence to reach the finals, while Spain thrashed Germany to take their place.

France

Italy, Netherlands or Poland

Belgium or Denmark

Spain

When are the finals and what's the format?

The semi-final winners will advance to the final, with the two defeated teams contesting a third-placed play-off. The semi-finals and final will all go to extra-time and penalties if required, with the play-off going straight to a shootout if the scores are level at full-time.

The unseeded draw for the semi-finals will take place on Thursday December 3.

Match timings are to be confirmed.

October 6: Semi-final 1

October 7: Semi-final 2

October 10: Third-placed play-off

October 10: Final

Where will the finals be held?

That is yet to be confirmed.

UEFA says that, in principle, the winner of Group A1 - Italy, Netherlands or Poland - will host the tournament but that will be confirmed at UEFA Executive Committee meeting when the draw takes place.