England reach Euro 2024 final: Roy Keane says Spain favourites, but things 'written in the stars' for England

Roy Keane believes Spain will be favourites for Sunday's Euro 2024 final, but says "sometimes things are written in the stars" after another late England win.

The Three Lions came from behind once again to beat Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund. Harry Kane's penalty cancelled out a fine Xavi Simons strike in the first half, but Ollie Watkins' late goal secured England's place in another European Championships final.

It was another demonstration of England's strength in depth and character with another last-gasp goal, and Sky Sports pundit Keane says things could just be aligning for Gareth Southgate's side heading into Sunday's showpiece in Berlin.

"I'd have Spain as favourites, but sometimes, things are written in the stars for this England team," he told ITV Sport.

"They should have been out of it a week or so ago, they've now got momentum.

"It's good to see players coming off the bench with a proper mindset. They want to come into the game and have an impact.

"They're coming on and getting late goals, it'll be a brilliant game against Spain. The impact of players off the bench has been huge for a lot of teams in this tournament."

"It wasn't a penalty in my eyes, no. But you need a little bit of luck in this game.



"I take the point that if it's anywhere else on the pitch, it's a free kick but when it's a big decision, I've always like the physicality of football and in the box, split decisions - not for me."

The Euro 2024 final will be the first time the men's team have played a major tournament final on foreign soil, and fellow pundit Gary Neville agrees that momentum could be shifting in England's favour.

"Incredible achievement, to get to a final again is an incredible performance. Go and finish it off. How many times will England get into this position? I never got there once," he added to ITV Sport.

"Spain, not many people fancied them. I didn't. But they have been the best team and played the best football. So we've got our work cut but it feels like something is happening. Things are stacking up in England's favour and that builds confidence.

"But, it's clear, Spain have been a far better team than we have at this tournament.

"It's incredible. The group of players and the manager - they've not been at their best in this tournament but to stay in the game and get over the line. Over the years they've been called naive, played well and lost but this team do whatever it takes. And they are getting better.

"It's been absolutely amazing the way they've done it and it's what England teams haven't been able to do in the past."