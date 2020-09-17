Jordan Jones: Middlesbrough, QPR and Preston interested in Rangers winger

Middlesbrough, QPR and Preston are interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Middlesbrough, QPR and Preston are among the clubs expressing an interest in signing Rangers winger Jordan Jones.

Jones moved to Ibrox from Kilmarnock on a free transfer last summer but has been told he can leave by manager Steven Gerrard.

No official offers have been received for the Northern Ireland international, who made just 15 appearances for Rangers last season.

Jones missed four months of football last term after suffering a knee injury when he was red-carded for a foul in the Old Firm game against Celtic last September.

The 25-year-old began his career at Middlesbrough, making his first appearance in senior football for them in an FA Cup tie in January 2013.

