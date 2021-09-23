Leigh Griffiths: Police Scotland carrying out enquiries after Dundee striker kicks flare at St Johnstone fans

Police Scotland say enquiries are ongoing after Leigh Griffiths kicked a flare into the away end during Dundee's defeat in the Premier Sports Cup at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Images from the game at Dens Park showed a flare landing on the pitch before Griffiths is seen to kick it back into the crowd.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a small number of smoke devices at Dens Park, during the match between Dundee and St Johnstone Football Clubs on Wednesday, 22 September.

"There were no injuries and no complaints have been made to police at this stage. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

Dundee Football Club and Leigh Griffiths would like to address a regrettable incident which occurred during last night’s Premier Sports Cup tie with St. Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium #thedee https://t.co/9XR1gAyiIj — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 23, 2021

Griffiths apologised for his actions on Thursday, saying: "It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

"Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action."

Dundee lost the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final 2-0 to last year's winners St Johnstone thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

Griffiths joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal from Celtic last month.

Wednesday night's defeat was his third start for the club, but he is yet to score.