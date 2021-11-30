Queen's Park appoint Marijn Beuker as director of football from AZ Alkmaar

Queen's Park have appointed Marijn Beuker as their new director of football as the club aims to lead the way with player development in Scotland.

Beuker arrives at the Scottish League One side from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, where he has spent the past 15 years as a sport development director.

AZ is recognized as a leading development institute in Europe, with home grown players making up almost half of the team in recent years.

Image: The Dutchman has spent 15 years at Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar

The 37-year-old is excited about his new challenge with the Spiders, saying: "I am very proud to be able to take this new step in my career at one of the oldest clubs in the world.

"The ambition of the club to create sustainable success and the well-thought-out plan to make an impact in modern football in the coming years appeals to me enormously.

"I see a lot of opportunities to help Queen's Park reach these goals and can't wait to start a new future for the development programs and recruitment process of the club, together with all the staff."

Queens Park currently sit fourth in League One and are without a win in their last five games.

Image: Queens Park chief executive Leann Dempster is excited to work with Beuker

Chief executive Leeann Dempster is confident Beuker will identify new players to strengthen the team.

"We have the ambition to become a top club at developing young footballers, and in Marijn we have someone who thinks deeply about how best to do this," Dempster said.

"He constantly innovates and is enormously regarded within European football. Everyone at the club looks forward to working with, and learning from, one of Europe's most influential developers of young talent."