Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United appoint ex-Celtic defender as a first-team coach

Dundee United have appointed Charlie Mulgrew as a first-team coach as he looks to progress into coaching while continuing his playing career.

The 36-year-old joins head coach Liam Fox and assistant Stevie Crawford in the backroom team at Tannadice Park.

Mulgrew suffered a thigh injury and has only made eight appearances for United so far this season.

A United statement read: "Dundee United are pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Mulgrew as Player/First-Team Coach.

"The defender re-joined the club in the summer of 2021 and has played almost 50 times for the Tangerines during his second spell at Tannadice.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Vastly experienced from an 18-year professional career, the 36-year-old recently undertook his UEFA A Licence course and will now become part of the first-team coaching set-up alongside Liam Fox, Steve Crawford, Dave Bowman and Craig Hinchliffe.

"Significantly, Charlie will remain part of the first-team squad and will look to add to his total appearances when he returns from a recent thigh injury.

"Full of knowledge and understanding from working with several skilled managers over his club and international career, he will now align his passion for playing alongside using his experiences to benefit Dundee United on the training field as well as the pitch.

Image: Charlie Mulgrew will join head coach Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford in the backroom team.

Head Coach Liam Fox said: "Since he returned to the club, Charlie has been an example of professionalism.

"He has set the standard in both training and matches and he will bring this to the coaching role. I have asked him to take this step because I see the value of Charlie both as a player and as a coach.

"He may be starting his journey into coaching but with his huge amount of experience and knowledge acquired over an exceptional career, it is obvious that we are enhancing my coaching team. He remains an important first-team player and I am looking forward to seeing Charlie embrace the dual role and I can tap into his experiences across his career to help the club move forward."

Image: Charlie Mulgrew has made eight Dundee United appearances this season.

Charlie Mulgrew said: "I love being at Dundee United and this is a fabulous opportunity for me to take up a coaching role. I still have a lot to offer on the pitch for the club, but this opens my future to learn and grow as a coach."

"I will do whatever it takes to help this club achieve its targets and It was an easy decision when Liam asked me to step up and become part of the coaching set up. I am excited to get out on the training pitch and help in any way I can while doing my bit on the park each week also."