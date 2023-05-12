Sam Kerr: Rangers midfielder named SWPL player of month for April

Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr has been named SWPL player of the month for April.

It is the first time she has won the award after last being nominated in October 2020 and is the fourth Rangers player to take the monthly prize this season.

The Scotland international had a prolific month as Rangers went unbeaten, winning three out of their four matches.

Kerr scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Partick Thistle and the only goal in their 1-1 draw against Hearts.

Rangers are two points behind leaders Glasgow City in the SWPL title race with the sides set to meet on the final day of the season.

Celtic are also still in contention after their 3-1 victory over City in front of a record crowd at Celtic Park.

The other nominees were Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (Celtic), Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen), and Alana Marshall (Spartans).

Gammie wins SWPL 2 prize

Image: Charlotte Gammie is the SWPL player of the month

Charlotte Gammie picked up the award after helping Montrose secure the title with four games to spare.

The striker scored three goals and provided three assists as they won all their matches last month to take their unbeaten run to 14.

The other nominees were Ami Robertson (Gartcairn) and Eleanor Smith (Queen's Park).

