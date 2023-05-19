James Bisgrove: Incoming Rangers chief executive suggests Old Firm away support could return

Rangers' incoming chief executive has suggested Celtic fans could be allowed back into Ibrox next season.

James Bisgrove said talks to restore part of the Old Firm away allocation are underway after both clubs decided to play the final two league games of this season in front of home fans only due to "safety and security" concerns.

Reduced allocations of around 700-800 had been in place before then and Bisgrove, who will officially take over from Stewart Robertson in July, said negotiations are taking place with "relevant stakeholders" including Police Scotland for a revised plan for away supporters.

"For next season, the season tickets have not been sold in the corner of the Govan Stand, where the allocation was previously," he said.

"So we do have the opportunity should we decide to restore that allocation of about 700-800, that's our maximum.

"Beyond that it's a broader conversation. We need to have that dialogue with those stakeholders because there's a lot of different views on it."

Scottish Premiership table Bisgrove does not anticipate a return to those numbers in the near future. "We'll take the decision that is right for Rangers and right for our supporters," he added. "I know the question is, 'is there the chance to go back to the traditional allocation of the 8,000?' I think that's unlikely. "We need to see where the conversations go. But I don't think that is imminent at the moment."

