Ryan Jack: Rangers midfielder agrees new deal

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has agreed a one-year contract extension.

The deal will take the 31-year-old into a seventh season with the Ibrox club.

Jack has made over 180 appearances for Rangers and has won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time at the club.

The Scotland midfielder joined from Aberdeen in 2017.

Jack told the Rangers website: "I am obviously delighted with it, it has been in the background for a little while. I am delighted to get it done before the summer and I can go and focus over the off-season.

"I have played for the club for a number of years now, I love playing for the club and I love being here.

"I'm settled and my family are settled so when I initially spoke to the manager and he said he wanted me to stay it was a no brainer."

Several Rangers players are out of contract this summer with Jack the first to commit to next season, much to manager Michael Beale's delight.

"I have worked with Ryan for a number of years, both in my previous time with the club and more recently since I returned, and he is a fantastic midfielder and an important member of our squad.

"The quality and experience he has is invaluable for this group as we all look forward to an exciting summer and 2023/24 campaign."

