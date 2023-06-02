Rebecca Galbraith: Spartans striker named SWPL player of month for May

Spartans striker Rebecca Galbraith has been named SWPL player of the month for May.

It is the first time Galbraith has won the accolade, having last been nominated back in April 2021.

The striker had a prolific month as Spartans won all five of their matches in May, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

She scored hat-tricks against Motherwell and Aberdeen last month and ended the season as the league's joint-fourth top goalscorer alongside Celtic's Amy Gallacher.

Glasgow City snatched the SWPL title from Celtic with a stoppage-time goal against Rangers on a dramatic final day of the season.

In the most exciting climax to a campaign in SWPL history, all three teams were in contention for the title and the two Champions League spots.

Image: Glasgow City are SWPL champions again

Celtic were 2-0 up again Hearts and on course for their first title before Lauren Davidson fired in a stoppage-time winner for City at Ibrox to clinch their 16th league honour.

The other nominees for May's award were Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Kirsty Howat (Rangers), and Lucy Sinclair (Hamilton Academical).

Robertson wins SWPL 2 prize

Image: Ami Robertson won the SWPL 2 prize

Ami Robertson becomes the first ever Gartcairn player to win the SWPL award after scoring four goals across their four games in May.

The striker will be hoping to fire her side to glory on Sunday as they face Hamilton Academical in the SWPL play-off final at Broadwood Stadium.

In SWPL 2 the other nominees were Abby Robinson (Kilmarnock) and Morgan Steedman (St Johnstone).

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.