PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers: Michael Beale relishing 'huge moment' ahead of Champions League play-off second leg

Michael Beale stressed the importance of this week to everyone at Rangers as he looks first to take his side past PSV Eindhoven and into the Champions League.

The first leg of the play-off tie against the Dutch side at Ibrox last week ended in a 2-2 draw and further improvement since the opening-day Scottish Premiership defeat at Kilmarnock was confirmed again on Saturday with their 2-0 win over Ross County.

Beale hopes the complete 90-plus minute performance he is looking for comes at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday night, before the visit of Celtic in the league on Sunday where they can leapfrog their Old Firm rivals with a victory.

"It is hugely exciting week if you're a Rangers player or a Rangers follower and I'm no different as the coach," said Beale, who revealed midfielder Kieran Dowell misses out with a slight knee problem.

"The two games we've got coming up in the next four or five days is what it's all about, playing for this club.

"If you can't enjoy it, and you can't seize the opportunities in front of you, then you probably don't deserve to be at our club.

"This is a huge moment. It's important that we give this game everything - it is a final, if you like, in that sense.

"This team is due a big performance and we have a great opportunity. We know we will have to perform better than we did last week if we want to go through.

"There won't be too many surprises, but we have a lot of variety across the forward positions.

"We know we will need to be strong defensively first and then take our opportunities when they come."

Having qualified for last season's group stage, Rangers lost all six games including a 7-1 loss to Liverpool to post the worst ever Champions League record.

Beale, though, is desperate for another shot at the competition.

"It would be huge [to qualify]," he said. "It would be huge for the club and the fans first and foremost, and these group of players that are desperate to play in that competition again.

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to reach last season's Champions League group stages

"For me and the staff obviously that's the aim coming into pre-season. We have a huge test in front of us to see that be a reality.

"I believe that this is a game that where both teams will have opportunities and it's the team that's the most decisive that will go through."

While PSV Eindhoven were given a free weekend to prepare, Rangers travelled to Dingwall where Beale believes the 90 minutes was beneficial to his squad.

The former QPR boss said: "Obviously we've got about 14 or 15 players moving on this summer and nine new players coming in. The more games you play you think your team will get stronger.

"It was a good victory at the weekend. It was a clean sheet, it was a step in the right direction in the league and I was pleased with that.

"Sat here now without any injuries and everyone in a good place mentally, I think it was the right thing that we played. I think it's to our advantage that we played at the weekend."

Bosz reading nothing into past meeting ahead of Rangers' visit

PSV manager Peter Bosz pictured in Glasgow

PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz is reading nothing into last season's Champions League exit at the hands of Rangers ahead of Wednesday's play-off game in the Philips Stadion.

Bosz, confirmed as manager of PSV following the resignation of Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer, pointed out the changes at both clubs.

The 59-year-old said: "I've told you already that I wasn't there last season so for me at all is not an issue.

"The more and more you guys talk about it, it may become in the heads of the players but for me, it's a completely different situation.

Rangers head to Eindhoven with the tie in the balance

"PSV have a different coach, some different players and it's the same with Rangers.

"For me, it's important that players learn from the mistakes they make and we made some mistakes last week. If we do that better, it will help us a lot for the game that we're going to play tomorrow.

"And so for me, it's not the same situation and it's not the same game, it's a completely new game, and it's not easy but for me it's nothing to do with last season.

"I'm always full of confidence and still I think we have good players.

"We have shown already this season that we can play good together, we have individual players who can decide the game, therefore I have a lot of confidence.

"But on the other hand we saw what Rangers is capable of. So we have a lot of respect for the opponent and we must be really focused and play at 100 per cent to win this game.

Rangers beat PVS Eindhoven in last season's Champions League qualifiers

"Every game there is a healthy tension but it is something you look forward to, these are the best games you can play or manage in so let's enjoy and hopefully we win this game."

Netherlands defender Patrick van Aanholt, who had looked as if he would miss both legs of the tie, could be available for the game.

Bosz said: "Patrick van Aanholt is training with us so let's see how he does [on Tuesday] - but don't tell Rangers! After training I will take the decision."

Boyd: Rangers will be a threat

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"Overall PSV were the better team in terms of possession but Rangers looked a threat on the counter-attack.

"PSV going forward are a good team, but defensively they're weak and Rangers can get at them. They've shown that and they'll be looking to do the exact same in Eindhoven next week.

"There's no doubt PSV will be favourites to go through the tie but they were at this stage last season as well.

"Rangers will have to soak up a lot of pressure but, on the counter-attack, they look dangerous."