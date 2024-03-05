Celtic's Hyun-Jun Yang and Kilmarnock's Lewis Mayo banned after red card appeals rejected by Scottish FA

Celtic's appeal over the red card shown to Hyun-Jun Yang in Sunday's defeat at Hearts has been dismissed.

The winger will now miss the club's next two games at home to Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on March 16.

Yang was sent off for a high challenge on Alex Cochrane early in the first half of Celtic's 2-0 loss but only after a VAR check led to referee Don Robertson overturning his initial decision from a yellow card to red.

In a statement on Monday Celtic also said they had written to the Scottish FA "to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match".

The club added: "As we have said before, for some time Celtic has sought to work with the footballing authorities with the aim of improving standards associated with refereeing and the use of VAR in Scotland, something which is clearly in the wider interests of everyone within the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers slammed the officals for decisions made during Celtic's defeat at Hearts

The red card happened minutes after Celtic were awarded a penalty for Cochrane's barge on Yang, with Adam Idah's spot kick saved by Zander Clark.

Later, Hearts were awarded a penalty for Tomoki Iwata's handball in a game that also had goals for both teams disallowed for offside.

Following the defeat, as Celtic failed to move top of the table, Brendan Rodgers described the match officials as "really, really poor" and hit out at "shocking decision-making".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kilmarnock's appeal over the red card shown to Lewis Mayo for his challenge on Dundee's Scott Tiffoney has been rejected

Kilmarnock's appeal over the red card shown to Lewis Mayo was also dismissed at a fast-track hearing on Tuesday.

With the game level at 1-1, Mayo was sent off following a collision with Dundee's Scott Tiffoney that resulted in a penalty for the hosts.

Luke McCowan converted the spot kick but Killie did rescue a point in the 91st minute through Robbie Deas' late equaliser.

Mayo will serve a one-match ban in the league - meaning he will miss the visit of St Mirren on March 16 at Rugby Park. However, he can play in the club's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes said after the incident that the "inconsistency" of refereeing and VAR decisions "is driving us all mad".

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...