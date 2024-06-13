Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against Germany an opportunity to land shock result - not a free hit, says Chris Sutton

Scotland should not view their Euro 2024 opener against Germany as a "free hit" and can feed off any early-tournament nerves among the hosts to cause an upset, according to Chris Sutton.

The Scots get the competition up and running when they take on the hosts in Munich on Friday night, with Steve Clarke's side also having to negotiate Switzerland and Hungary in Group A.

Scotland are the underdogs for the curtain-raiser, but Sutton believes there is no reason to fear the three-time European champions.

"What an opening game it's going to be against Germany," he told Sky Sports. "I flew over to Munich yesterday and I sense there isn't a great level of expectation among the German public, which there normally is going into a major tournament.

"I think Scotland can view this as an opportunity and there are people out there thinking that this is a free hit for Scotland. I don't view it that way.

"Under Steve Clarke, people will talk about their recent form in friendlies and they've won one out of their last nine games but they had some tricky fixtures in there and actually tested themselves."

Scotland will be hell-bent on demonstrating they are not just in Germany to make up the numbers.

In their first and only previous meeting with the tournament hosts at a European Championship, the Germans ended Scotland's hopes of Euro 92 progression with a 2-0 victory in Norrkoping.

Avenging that defeat will be in the back of the minds of those setting up camp in Munich, but manager Clarke must decide on a couple of selection conundrums, according to Sutton.

"We've learned from qualifying that Scotland are a really well-balanced team," added the Sky Sports pundit. "There are areas of concern, of course.

"Scotland have a centre-back dilemma like England. Grant Hanley hasn't played a lot of football at Norwich City this past season.

"But Clarke likes him and I suspect he will start. The other question mark is over who starts up front: Lawrence Shankland or Che Adams.

"I suspect Clarke will go with Adams, who is probably a better leader of the line but Shankland is a phenomenal finisher."

"I'm looking forward to the game as Clarke and the players will view this as an opportunity and if Germany are slightly off it, I think they can get a positive result.

"If Germany are on form, at home, I can't see how they don't beat Scotland but you just never know."

Much was made of Germany's indifferent form last year.

Being a host nation means no qualification games and in 2023 they played 11 friendlies and won only three - against Peru, France and the United States - while losing six.

Amid that run, new boss Julian Nagelsmann took over in September and, since the turn of the year, Germany are unbeaten in four matches.

Wins against France and Netherlands preceded a goalless draw against Ukraine, which came before a victory over Greece last Friday.

Even if performances have still been patchy, then they look to have found the way to get results just in time.

"Nagelsmann has come in quite late in the day and they had a couple of morale-boosting wins in March against the Netherlands and France. He'll be hoping they can carry on that form.

"We've seen in recent years that Hungary can be a very awkward team and they've got some phenomenal players, led by Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai.

"The Swiss, albeit you feel they're on the decline and have an ageing team, they're still very capable. Clarke will have to make a decision on his midfield balance in those games.

"Will it be Billy Gilmour or Ryan Christie? Scott McTominay had a phenomenal qualifying campaign in terms of goals while John McGinn and Callum McGregor are both wonderful footballers.

"Scotland's midfield stands up to most in this competition so it'll come down to how brave they are on the ball, how are they going to get up the pitch and whether they can pray on a little bit of German hesitation if they're not quite at it."

Boyd: Fans will expect

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"It's been a long time coming. We're looking forward to it, Steve Clarke has done an incredible job. I'm sure the boys will be ready.

"Whatever happens, the Tartan Army make the tournament. Everybody has travelled. They will be well behaved and have the banter that goes with the kilts.

"We have to go there with belief to get out the group - that would be success although it's a difficult group. It's going to be a great occasion on Friday night but the two games after that will be just as difficult. Hungary have been at the last three Euros and Switzerland qualify for every tournament. The other two nations have some big names and all this Germany on home soil.

"We need to get away from Scotland just being happy to turn up. It's a negative mindset. We have to go and enjoy it but Clarke won't be speaking to the players like that. There's a chance for Scotland to get out of this group.

"John McGinn is one goal behind Ally McCoist and level with Kenny Miller, so it's an unbelievable achievement for a midfielder. Since Clarke has come in, McGinn's levels have gone through the roof. Scott McTominay has been Scotland's best player, even when playing for Manchester United he's done well.

"It's a fresh start for the players. These players are under pressure every week with their clubs. Andy Robertson, under pressure. Callum McGregor, under pressure. It will be the same for Scotland. The fans will expect."

Who will Scotland face on Friday night?

Germany are packed full of world-class players starting in goal with 38-year-old Manuel Neuer, albeit he recently made a high-profile blunder in Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

The defence can boast experience in Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Germany have also been boosted by the return of midfielder Toni Kroos after a long absence. The midfielder has 109 caps and will finish his football career after this tournament.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan of Barcelona and Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich both had spells at Manchester City while Pascal Gross is a team-mate of Billy Gilmour's at Brighton.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scored in last week's friendly win over Greece and evergreen 34-year-old forward Thomas Muller has a remarkable 45 goals in 129 caps.

Musiala: Scotland should be worried Jamal Musiala insists Scotland should be worried about Germany if the hosts hit form straight away.



The 21-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, who represented both England and Germany at youth level, spoke about the challenge posed by the Scots in the Group A encounter.



He told www.dfb.de: “We are very variable, can change teams and always cause problems for the opponent.



“It is important that we focus on playing well ourselves, then Scotland will be more worried about us than we are about them.



“Since the last World Cup, I have made physical progress and improved my game as a whole. It is my goal to continue to develop from year to year.



“I like it best when I have the security of being protected by the defence and being able to move freely. I felt really comfortable in the last few international matches.”

Scotland's record against Germany

On the face of it, Scotland's record against the Germans is not too bad - winning four and drawing five of their 17 meetings.

However, Scotland have never beaten them in a competitive game.

In tournament finals, Germany won the 1986 World Cup encounter 2-1 and recorded a 1-0 win at Euro 92.

Scotland's last victory in the fixture was in 1999 when Don Hutchison, earning his second cap, scored the winner in a 1-0 friendly win in Bremen.

The most recent meeting between the sides was in September 2015 when Germany won 3-2 in a European Championship qualifier at Hampden.

Grant Hanley and James Forrest remain from the Scotland squad while Germany had Neuer, Kroos, Muller and Gundogan in their line-up. Muller scored twice and Gundogan got the winner.