Scottish Premiership transfers: Who does your club still need to sign before deadline day?

Heading into the final few days of the summer transfer window, we take a look at where clubs in the Scottish Premiership still need to strengthen...

Aberdeen

Manager Jimmy Thelin has already added seven new players to his squad since taking over at Pittodrie - and more could follow in the final days of the window.

Former Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet was the latest to arrive on loan from Millwall and could help replace the goals lost when Bojan Miovski departed in a £6.8m move to Girona.

That record sale means funds are there to strengthen the group, while those on the fringe will be allowed to leave if the correct offers come in.

Thelin says he "has some ideas" on who he may add - with winger Marcus Younis of A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers linked to the Dons.

After five wins from five in the League Cup and three consecutive victories in the league, Thelin has made a perfect start at Aberdeen and with the potential of more new faces over the coming days - it could be a special season in the Granite City.

Celtic

It has been a quiet summer at Celtic but Brendan Rodgers has made it clear there will be plenty of activity before Friday's deadline.

Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are the only new signings at Parkhead, while Adam Idah and Paulo Barnardo have returned on permanent deals after successful loans last season.

However, with Matt O'Riley departing for Brighton, more additions are needed if Rodgers wants a stronger squad than last season, as he looks to make an impact in the Champions League.

A £6.5m offer has been made for Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, while Barcelona's Alex Valle looks set to provide competition at left-back as he joins on loan, plus there is interest in Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen.

However, is there also a central defender or striker on the club's radar? An injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers would leave the Hoops much weaker at the back, while Kyogo Furuhashi - who had been linked with a move to Man City - has been struggling with a shoulder injury.

Dundee

There has been a summer overhaul at Dundee with seven new players - two on loan - arriving at the club.

However, their best bit of business could be holding onto Luke McCowan during the final week of this window.

The 26-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with Hibs making three bids for the midfielder, while Celtic and Bolton are also interested in the player, who would cost around £1m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tony Docherty wants to keep a hold of Dundee captain Luke McCowan

McCowan already has two goals and one assist to his name in the Premiership this season after taking the captain's armband from Joe Shaughnessy, who is out injured.

Tony Docherty is unsure if the player will stay, although he wants more players through the door after admitting he is "short in terms of numbers on the bench".

Dundee United

Jim Goodwin is delighted with his summer transfer business, but that does not mean the Dundee United boss has stopped looking at targets as the deadline approaches.

The newly promoted side have welcomed 12 new signings through the door at Tannadice Park and another attacking option could follow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New signing Kristijan Trapanovski scored on his United debut in the derby against Dundee

Goodwin is looking for "something a little different" in the final third to help support the likes of Louis Moult and new signing Jorte van der Sande.

Striker Tony Watt was not seen as the answer for Goodwin as he departed on loan to former club Motherwell - with 17-year-old Oliver Stirton expected to also move on loan despite impressing the manager in pre-season.

Hearts

Some Jambos fans might be hoping for late transfer business after a poor start to the season. Steven Naismith's side have lost four of their five games in all competitions, including a defeat to Championship side Falkirk in the League Cup.

However, the Tynecastle head coach is not expecting to be too busy after already adding 10 new faces to his squad. He has also kept a hold of captain and last season's top scorer Lawrence Shankland.

It has been a summer of change that saw players such as Alex Cochrane, Kyosuke Tagawa and Toby Sibbick depart, while Nathaniel Atkinson could yet follow suit.

Hearts fans will be hoping the new-look squad are given a final boost in the coming days and results drastically improve as they look to balance competing in Europe alongside domestic duties.

Hibernian

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian boss David Gray hasn't ruled out more transfer activity as deadline day fast approaches

Across Edinburgh, it has been a tough start for new Hibs head coach David Gray too - leaving him keen to add to the 11 players he has already brought in this summer.

Luke McCowan is wanted by the Easter Road club, but will Dundee agree to sell their captain before Friday's deadline after three bids so far?

Owen Bevan is another target for the club once again. He had joined on loan from Bournemouth in January but the defender was sent back due to injury. However, with Gray keen on the player - could Hibs shareholder and Bournemouth owner Bill Foley assist in that move?

A forward could also be on the cards following Dylan Vente's loan exit, but with Mykola Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie moving to Easter Road - perhaps the striker on Gray's wishlist would be to bolster his squad rather than start.

Kilmarnock

Finishing fourth to seal a crack at European football was a dream come true for many fans last season.

However, for some that delight has already turned to frustration. Derek McInnes' side have lost all three of their league games - leaving them bottom of the Premiership - are out of the League Cup and are behind in their UEFA Conference League play-off.

After a season where Killie signed almost a full new squad, this summer was all about being selective. Five players - including familiar names like Bruce Anderson, Robby McCrorie and Corrie Ndaba have joined. However, results suggest more reinforcements might be needed.

McInnes' side have scored zero goals in three league games, while at the other end they have conceded nine. Should they cash in on Daniel Armstrong - who is set to leave for free at the end of his deal next summer - then a midfielder could also be on the wishlist.

It isn't the start Kilmarnock fans will have wanted, nor McInnes, so late signings shouldn't be ruled out.

Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell has brought in over a dozen players this summer, but Motherwell are already being tested by a mounting injury list.

It was hoped Apostolos Stamatelopoulos could fill the void left by Theo Bair after his big money exit. However, the Australian striker is the latest to be ruled out, with Kettlewell bringing Tony Watt back to the club on loan from Dundee United as he looks to avoid another season in the bottom half of the Premiership.

The manager has already said there have been "a few more changes that we would've wanted" which suggests he might not be looking to add to his Fir Park squad this week.

Perhaps top of his priority list will be instead to keep Lennon Miller. The 17-year-old has been attracting interest after an impressive breakthrough season.

Rangers

Gers boss Philippe Clement admitted he faced a "a big rebuild" this summer as a host of experienced players departed for free.

As well as those at the end of their contracts or loans, Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers and Robby McCrorie were also sold, while Ben Davies and Jose Cifuentes left on loan to free up funds for additions.

Nine have arrived - including Mohamed Diomande making his loan permanant, and Oscar Cortes who extended his loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Clement will be keen to bolster his defensive options - particularly at centre-back, while he could also look to strengthen Rangers' midfield.

As well as additions, Ianis Hagi, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright and Alex Lowry are among names that could depart.

Ross County

After consecutive seasons of avoiding relegation via the play-offs, losing important players such as Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray and Jack Baldwin will have been a big blow for the Dingwall club.

However, Don Cowie has moved to bolster his squad this summer with additions into double-figures.

Ronan Hale looks like he could thrive in the Highlands, while fans know what to expect from the returning Will Nightingale, and Ricki Lamie could provide that key experience needed during the highs and lows of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the new season, Ronan Hale opened up on his move to Dingwall

Following their 6-0 thrashing at Rangers, Cowie insisted there was nothing imminent on the transfer front. However, another addition at the back might not go amiss as they bid to keep rivals out before hurting them at the other end.

St Johnstone

Craig Levein has revamped St Johnstone over the summer with 10 new arrivals at McDiarmid Park after his budget was increased by new owner Adam Webb.

However, even more will follow this week with centre-back a key priority following Sam McClelland's injury.

There will be outgoings too, with midfielder Max Kucheriavyi one of those who will be allowed to depart on loan, despite his deal being up next summer.

Despite his red card against Dundee United, Levein will hope there is no more interest in striker Adama Sidibeh, who has impressed since joining from non-league side Warrington Rylands back in February.

Swansea failed with a bid while Aberdeen were reportedly set to trigger his £500,000 release clause.

St Mirren

The Buddies have added a mix of experience and youth to their ranks with familiar names like Shaun Rooney, James Scott and Alex Iacovitti joining, alongside prospects like Killian Phillips and Roland Idowu.

Stephen Robinson had lost a host of players too - including Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain, Alex Greive and James Bolton - so will be pleased by the shape of his squad ahead of this final week in the window.

Midfield injuries could be a concern and like most managers, Robinson would look to act fast if a potential late signing to improve his squad was offered - but it seems he will go with what he has at his disposal - barring any unplanned outgoings that require replacing.

