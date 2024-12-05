Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement's Rangers visit Ross County live on Sky Sports on Sunday

Following some big midweek results, all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs return to action this weekend - here is what to look out for across the top flight...

What is live on Sky Sports?

After their 6-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday, Rangers boss Philippe Clement knows fans will demand a similar performance when they visit Ross County on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Rangers coincidently won 6-0 in their previous meeting against Don Cowie's side this season. However, if the players need any reminder why Sunday's match at Dingwall won't be straightforward - they only need to look back to their last trip to the Highlands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Rangers thrashed Kilmarnock 6-0 on Wednesday

Ross County came from behind to beat Rangers for the first time, a result which delivered a damaging blow to the Gers' title hopes at the time.

It seems Rangers are returning to form, recording three wins in a row across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one. Ross County meanwhile have failed to score in four of their last five league games - and won just two of their last 10.

Image: Don Cowie's Ross County lost 5-0 at Celtic in their last outing

While the stats might not make pleasant reading for the Staggies, both of those victories did come at home, while Rangers have struggled on the road - winning just two of their six away league games.

The expectation is on both clubs to deliver - time will tell who can deal with the pressure and claim all three points.

Are Celtic unstoppable?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Celtic beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Pittodrie on Wednesday

Following their 1-0 win over closest challengers Aberdeen, Neil Lennon said his former club Celtic are "leaving a lot of teams in their wake".

The win at Pittodrie moved Brendan Rodgers' side seven points clear with a game in hand on the Dons, with Lennon adding that "it's going to take an almighty collapse, which you can't see coming" for Celtic to be stopped in their pursuit of the title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Celtic are in a healthy position in the title race

Ahead of facing Hibernian at home on Saturday, the Hoops have won 21 of their last 23 league games - including 14 of their last 16 at Celtic Park.

If that wasn't ominous enough for David Gray, the stats don't get much better when you realise Hibs are winless in 19 away games against Celtic in all competitions - with their last five trips to the champions ending in defeat.

The odds are certainly stacked against Hibs, but if they are to produce a shock win the belief will certainly need to come from their last two performances. Coming from behind to draw 3-3 with Aberdeen before beating Motherwell 3-0 - the Easter Road side have found their touch in front of goal again.

Image: Junior Hoilett (R) and Mykola Kuharevich (L) scored for Hibs as they beat Motherwell in their last outing

They'll need to be clinical if they're to get a result against Celtic on Saturday and move off 11th spot, while Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same from his relentless side.

Will Dons' drought end?

Image: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen are second - a point clear of Rangers who have a game in hand

Aberdeen's start to life under Jimmy Thelin had gone better than most expected. The Dons won 10 of their opening 11 league games, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

However, following the international break, three away games have resulted in two draws and a defeat - before their return home against Celtic ended in a 1-0 loss.

It is too early to panic at Pittodrie but Aberdeen will be desperate to return to winning ways as they host St Johnstone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simo Valakari chats to former Motherwell team-mate James McFadden about his playing career, moving into coaching and his ambitions at St Johnstone

Simo Valakari has improved results and performances in Perth since arriving at the Saints but knows the club have won just one of their last eight league meetings against the Dons - losing five.

St Johnstone - who have lost their last two away league games - haven't lost three in a row since January 2023. Will they have enough to end the run on Saturday or will Aberdeen returning to winning ways?

Can Hearts move off bottom spot?

Image: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has scored just one league goal this season

Hearts find themselves rooted to the foot of the table - two points behind their city rivals Hibernian.

Neil Critchley's side have taken just one point from their last three games - all against the top three - and are in need of wins to move clear of danger.

A third consecutive home match in a row might look good on paper. However, they have taken just six points at Tynecastle Park this season - with no other side earning fewer points at home in the league this season.

Dundee are the visitors on Saturday and with three away wins in their last five, Tony Docherty's side will be confident of picking up more points on their travels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dundee scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to beat Motherwell

The Dee have scored nine goals in their last three games, winning two and drawing the other - the feel-good factor is evident but can they use that to claim another big result?

What else is there to look out for?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Dundee United drew 3-3 at Kilmarnock earlier this season

Dundee United head into Saturday's match at home to Kilmarnock having won back-to-back Premiership games at Tannadice Park, without conceding a goal.

If they were to replicate that again against Derek McInnes' side it would be the first time that has happened since November 2014.

Killie, meanwhile, suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on Wednesday - losing 6-0 to Rangers. However, the history books read in their favour.

They've won two of their last three league meetings against United - drawing the other - as they look to bounce back from their thrashing at Ibrox and move clear of the bottom two.

Elsewhere, Motherwell are just one point ahead of Saturday's opponents St Mirren - although do have a game in hand on the Paisley club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Motherwell beat St Mirren 2-1 in September

It is a fixture the Saints have won only once at home in their last nine matches, with Motherwell claiming four wins over that period.

However, Stuart Kettlewell's side have lost their last three matches, while St Mirren have lost just twice at home this season - winning four and drawing two.