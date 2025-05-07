SFWA Player of the Year award: Daizen Maeda, Callum McGregor, Simon Murray, Nectar Triantis nominated

Celtic's Dazien Maeda and Callum McGregor have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association Player of the Year award with Dundee's Simon Murray and Nectar Triantis of Hibernian.

Maeda, who was named PFA Scotland Player of the Year on Sunday night, has been key to Celtic's success this season.

The Japan international has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season, with the Hoops clinching the League Cup and Premiership title with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on May 24.

Image: Callum McGregor led Celtic to their 55th league title

Celtic captain McGregor has continued to impress while leading the Hoops to their fourth successive title.

He has featured in 50 games so far this season and scored 10 goals, eight in the Premiership.

Image: Simon Murray joined Dundee from Ross County last summer

Dundee's Murray is level with Maeda as the duo chase the Premiership's top scorer award, with the 33-year-old aiming to help the Dark Blues escape the relegation play-offs.

Following his move from Ross County in the summer, the striker has featured in all of the club's league games this season, scoring 16 goals.

Image: Nectar Triantis is on loan at Hibernian

Triantis has missed just one league game since returning to Hibs on season-long loan from Sunderland.

The 21-year-old, who received his first call-up to the full Australia squad in March, has made 29 appearances as the Easter Road side strengthened their grip on third in the league after a dismal start to the season.

Who could win the Young Player of the Year award?

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller could add the SFWA award to the PFA Scotland title he has already secured.

The 18-year-old, who missed six games with a fractured ankle, wore the captain's armband on six occasions this season.

Kilmarnock have two players shortlisted for the Young Player award.

Bobby Wales, who is set to move to Swansea this summer, has made 32 appearances for the Rugby Park side in all competitions and scored five goals.

Image: Bobby Wales is set to leave Kilmarnock at the end of the season

After winning the title last season, David Watson has been shortlisted again after another strong campaign for Killie.

The 19-year-old has made 39 appearances with five goals.

Image: Hearts' James Wilson scored on his debut

Hearts striker James Wilson is the youngest of the nominees, with the high school pupil turning 18 in March.

He has netted five times in the Premiership since scoring on his league debut against St Mirren last October and also netted in the Europa Conference League.

Awards double for McGlynn?

John McGlynn is the only coach from out with the Scottish Premiership to be nominated for the manager's award.

The 63-year-old, who picked up the title at the PFA Scotland awards, has guided Falkirk to back-to-back titles with the Bairns back in the top-flight for next season.

David Gray is on the shortlist after an impressive debut season as Hibernian head coach.

He was under pressure when Hibs dropped to the bottom of the table, but are now third in the Premiership, and on the brink of European football.

There is a place for Brendan Rodgers as he looks to lead Celtic to a domestic treble.

The Northern Irishman, who last picked up the award in 2017, has won every top-flight title race he has been involved in with the Parkhead club.

Image: Could Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin win the award after his first season in Scotland?

Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin completes the shortlist after a strong campaign with Aberdeen.

The 47-year-old, who took charge last summer, started the season with a 13-game winning run with the Dons currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership with a Scottish Cup final against Celtic later this month.