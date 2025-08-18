Scottish Premiership transfers: What does your club still need to add before deadline day?

The Scottish Premiership transfer window closes on September 1, but who does your club still need to add?

Aberdeen

It has not been another flying start for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, losing their first two games without scoring.

Jimmy Thelin has made nine signings so far, two on loan, with Marko Lazetic from AC Milan his latest.

A striker was top of the Dons' need list. Their top scorer last season was loanee Kevin Nisbet - his departure, as well as not replacing Bojan Miovski when he left last summer, meant there was a shortage up top.

Image: Kusini Yengi (L) has scored one goal this season, in the League Cup

Kusini Yengi has also arrived at Pittodrie following his departure from Portsmouth, but it has been a tough start for the Australia international, who didn't score a competitive goal last season.

Thelin will be hoping Kenan Bilalovic's arrival helps fill the void left by Jamie McGrath and Leighton Clarkston's move to a deeper role, while another left-back would free up captain Graeme Shinnie for his role in midfield.

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers' side have made a winning start to their Premiership title defence but with a European campaign ahead, there is work to do before deadline day.

It is in the attacking areas that Celtic are most lacking as they aim to qualify for Europe's elite competition again.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn left for Como earlier this month, and options have been limited after talisman Kyogo Furuhashi left in January.

Jota is expected to miss a large spell of this campaign, meaning another injury to the likes of Daizen Maeda or James Forrest would leave Hyun-Jun Yang and Marco Tilio - the latter with just two Hoops appearances before loan spells - as Rodgers' options.

Benjamin Nygren can play as a wide player, but is favoured through the middle, meaning direct competition for Arne Engles.

While Adam Idah is Rodgers' preferred frontman, he is yet to score this season. Callum Osmand has been brought in as one for the future, meaning Jonny Kenny and new signing Shin Yamada - both relatively untested - are his back-up options for that position.

Dundee

Image: Steven Pressley is now in charge at Dundee

Steven Pressley has already said it's "critical" that Dundee add to their squad before the end of the transfer window but admits some targets have preferred moves to other clubs.

The new Dens Park boss insists his squad is far short of what is needed for the challenges ahead this season and it is essential that he increases his options.

Image: Yan Dhanda has joined Dundee on loan from Hearts

Dundee are already out of the League Cup, but did hold Rangers to a draw at Ibrox to pick up their first point of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

A host of players left at the end of last season, including Lyall Cameron, Joe Shaughnessy and Josh Mulligan. While nine have arrived, including Yan Dhanda from Hearts, Pressley will want more with his squad light in a number of areas.

Dundee United

Image: New signing Zac Sapsford (left) has impressed since arriving at the club but now faces four weeks out with an ankle injury

The transfer window is still open, but Jim Goodwin has already had to defend his summer signing policy with no Scottish players moving to Tannadice Park.

He insists he tried for home-grown players, but they went elsewhere for more money and the United Academy will always be a major feeder for his team.

Image: Dundee United will miss Sam Dalby's goals

There is no doubt the club have a Sam Dalby-shaped hole to fill with the striker scoring 15 league goals while on loan from Wrexham last season. While Zac Sapsford has impressed early on in his Dundee United career, he is set to be out for four weeks with an injury suffered in Europe. So, could Goodwin move for another forward before the window shuts?

He has also been boosted by the return of Liverpool's Luca Stephenson. The defender was named the club's young player of the year last season, and fans will hope he can impress again during this campaign, after agreeing a loan deal at the club.

Falkirk

Image: Falkirk manager John McGlynn has not made wholesale changes this summer

John McGlynn wanted to show loyalty to the players who secured promotion for Falkirk, a decision which could prove costly this season.

Just four players have joined the Scottish Premiership newcomers so far and the Bairns have taken just one point from their opening two games.

Image: Brian Graham has joined Falkirk from Partick Thistle

Defensive errors have proved costly, so can McGlynn strengthen at the back before they come up against even tougher opposition this season?

Brian Graham and Scott Arfield were his only viable attacking options on the bench in their defeat at Livingston last time out - that's a duo with a combined age of 73, so you would expect him to be looking for a younger option to add to the ranks as well.

Hearts

Derek McInnes has made a blistering league start at Hearts, boosted by the addition of nine summer signings.

With strikers Claudio Braga and Elton Kabangu joining, plus captain Lawrence Shankland signing a new deal in the summer - Hearts don't need more new forwards.

Image: Lawrence Shankland (L) has signed a new deal at Tynecastle

However, could they look to strengthen at the other end, including a goalkeeper - with Craig Gordon still injured?

While McInnes may have got the bulk of his incomings secured, he will still look to trim his squad in areas, with around 30 players in his first-team ranks.

The Jambos have been proactive with new shareholder Tony Bloom intent on using shrewd data-based recruitment to crack Celtic and Rangers' duopoly of the Scottish top flight, and eventually help Hearts to their first league title since 1960.

Hibernian

Image: Thibault Klidje is Hibernian's record signing

After years of turmoil at Easter Road, Hibs now appear to be very much on the up.

David Gray has the side on the verge of securing European football until Christmas and they're also through to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Progression to the Conference League could see the head coach handed a transfer boost for some late signings to cope with the challenge of European football.

Hibs have already broken their transfer record this summer to sign Togo international striker Thibault Klidje from Luzern. Gray has told the fans to be "patient" with him, but he's already off the mark, scoring the opener in their League Cup win against St Johnstone.

As well as big money moves, Hibs have also been shrewd in their business by adding Josh Mulligan and Jamie McGrath on free, plus the experienced Grant Hanley.

Kilmarnock

Image: Djenairo Daniels has impressed since joining Kilmarnock this summer

Stuart Kettlewell seems to have a clear vision for Kilmarnock and there has been a huge squad overhaul since he took charge in May.

He did lose a lot of quality with the likes of Bobby Wales, Danny Armstrong and Corrie Ndaba leaving, but he has added 12 players, with 11 of them on permanent deals.

Teenager Ben Brannan's also been a revelation while playing out of position - the defender has already netted a goal-of-the-season contender.

Could his new freedom in midfield see Kettlewell look to further strengthen his back line before September 1?

Livingston

Image: New Livingston signing Jeremy Bokila celebrates his first goal for the club

Livingston's transfer business looked all but done, with David Martindale strengthening his squad for their top-flight return.

He added 14 new players, with a mix of Scottish Premiership experience and youth, as he took advantage of the club's new ownership and the ability to add more players.

Martindale then wanted to trim his group to around 23 players. However, it looks like he will need to make further signings.

New arrival Aidan Denholm faces months out with a hamstring injury, while Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery, Danny Wilson and Graham Carey have all picked up knocks.

He is also without the likes of Cammy Kerr for a long period, meaning midfield and defence will be areas Martindale will look to strengthen over the coming weeks.

They have taken four points from their opening Premiership games and, although out of the League Cup, the manager should be encouraged by what his new-look squad are offering so far.

Motherwell

It has been a summer of change at Motherwell with Jens Berthel Askou losing one of his top young talents just weeks after taking charge of the club.

Lennon Miller left for Udinese for a club record fee of £4.7m and the manager is well aware that not all of that will be available to him for transfers.

Image: Summer signing Emmanuel Longelo celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Rangers

New loan signing Eseosa Soule has returned to West Brom for rehab, with the club moving quickly to add Esapa Osong on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forrest as a replacement for the injured striker.

Berthel has nine new players in, a number needed with 10 returning to their parent clubs at the end of last season after loan spells in North Lanarkshire. It is fair to say he will expect a few more to arrive before September 1.

Rangers

Image: Djeidi Gassama (L) and Oliver Antman have impressed since moving to Ibrox

New head coach Russell Martin has brought in 10 new players, plus Oscar Cortes' deal became permanent after his loan at Ibrox last season.

So what else might happen over the next fortnight? Well, you'd imagine a striker and defender are most likely to still be on the summer wishlist.

Danilo, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane have all featured to varying extents at the top end of the pitch - but all have struggled for consistency and suffered with injuries.

Image: Cyriel Dessers (R) and Danilo have both struggled at times this season

In defence, Rangers have added centre-backs Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez, plus full-backs Jayden Meghoma and Max Aarons.

However, with Jefte set to depart and the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Ben Davies and Leon King being allowed to leave - Martin will want more cover for his back-line.

Image: Ridvan Yilmaz could depart this summer

Gers chiefs did say the Rangers squad rebuild would not be complete after just one window - but Martin will still hope for a few more faces before this one closes. If they are to qualify for the Champions League, he'd hope to have more money to spend in the closing days of the window.

St Mirren

Image: Richard King has moved to Paisley from Jamaica

Stephen Robinson had targeted six new signings this summer, a figure he has already surpassed as he aims for another top-six finish.

A total of 12 new players have arrived in Paisley, with Killian Phillips and Roland Idowu joining on permanent deals after impressing on loan.

Image: Keanu Baccus is back at St Mirren this season

Keanu Baccus has returned to his "home away from home" after re-joining the Buddies just over a year after leaving for Mansfield Town and Robinson believes he now has "arguably one of the best midfields in the league".

It's fair to say he would still like to add a striker to his squad before deadline day but either way, the Saints boss appears to have strengthened a side that narrowly missed out on European football.