Birmingham vs Arsenal: Women's Super League fixture to be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday

Arsenal's game away to Birmingham in the Women's Super League on Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 2pm.

The fixture will be a clash between the WSL's leaders and its bottom club.

Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal are top of the table after winning eight and drawing one of their first nine games, while Birmingham are 12th after taking just one point from their first 10 matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's our pick of the best goals from the Women's Super League season so far - but which one is your favourite?

Arsenal will be looking to continue the form they showed against Birmingham last season, when they won 3-0 at home before thrashing the Blues 4-0 away.

Just three days until we're back together, Gooners 🤗💛 pic.twitter.com/LAGQrNL7AV — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 6, 2022

A win would also see the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the WSL to seven points as the clash between second-placed Chelsea and third-placed Tottenham has been postponed due to Emma Hayes having a lack of available first-team players.

WSL fixtures this weekend Brighton vs Manchester City

Birmingham vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports

Reading vs Leicester

Aston Villa's game against Everton and Manchester United's trip to West Ham have also been postponed.

The weekend's other WSL fixtures that are due to go ahead will see Brighton host Manchester City and Leicester travel to Reading.