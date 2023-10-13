Viviane Asseyi: West Ham forward discusses the power of Black History Month and her desire to get the better of Chelsea

"I may be crazy, but I just want to win everything," West Ham forward Viviane Asseyi explains, sitting down for an exclusive chat with Sky Sports at the club's Chadwell Heath training base, where there is a distinctive buzz in the air.

"When we start the season, the page is white - you have to write your history," she followed in the next sentence, excited at the prospect of facing reigning WSL champions Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday night.

The mood is warm and welcoming, as Asseyi's smile fills the small meeting room adjacent to the common area, which overlooks the indoor training pitch. "I did my make-up for the cameras," she says, half disappointed that this journalist had arrived with only a recording device in hand.

It takes the pressure off, at least, I say reassuringly, but the France international is used to the spotlight. She thrives off it. It is a mentality she forged back on the school playgrounds of Normandy, competing as the only girl willing to mix it with the boys.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Brighton and West Ham

"I've been lucky, since I was a kid, I didn't have a problem. The culture was healthy," Asseyi said, going into detail about her childhood and identity as a French Black woman of Gabonese descent. During October, a strand of Black History Month is celebrating pioneering Black women under the badge of 'Saluting our Sisters'.

Image: Asseyi in action for France during the Women's World Cup football in August

Indeed, with two World Cup appearances, one Euros appearance, and a superbly successful club career in France, Germany and now England under her belt, Asseyi fits into that category. She speaks as one of the "lucky" few, as she describes it, to have enjoyed a supportive upbringing in her pursuit of a professional career in football, but also as someone who, thankfully, has not faced resistance in just being herself.

"To be Black it's not easy, I know it. Of course, there are problems outside of me and I don't just think about myself - it's important we help the world to be better," she said.

"I feel myself. Everyone is different but that's okay, it makes me happy.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I was shocked when I arrived [in England], to see all the motivation the league and the country has about Black history. I was surprised, but a good surprise. I've never seen that in other leagues, the people are so involved and that gives me confidence.

"The football is a passion, but it's also my job, so when you feel 100 per cent yourself, the people don't judge you, you can do what you want. They want you to be the best version of yourself and so I feel more powerful - I hope the same will happen in other countries."

The campaign for equality, understanding and acceptance in sport is an ongoing one, and a divisive one at that, but something the 29-year-old embraces. In particular, she is thankful for the 'family unit' offered by West Ham in the 12 months she has been in the WSL, making the switch from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I like to feel at home here. It's the spirit of the club, to bring everyone together," she explains.

There is a fascinating hierarchy in Asseyi's life, and she is happy to speak about her interests in tandem with football. Naturally, football comes first, but the forward also shares a passion for fashion and music - growing up as a fledgling pianist as well as an aspiring footballer.

"I was late for piano a lot because I was outside playing football. I was accepted playing football growing up - I was a favourite of the boys. It was a good time.

"I also want to play the guitar but I'm so bad," - accompanied by a Guitar Hero style action, which was convincing enough to sell the obvious talent beyond being gifted on a football pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Manchester City

She added: "It goes football, then shopping and then piano - those are my passions."

Multiple affections require discipline. It is something Asseyi has got better at as she has matured through her 20s, now playing a leading role in the Hammers' three-pronged attack. West Ham's 10 winless WSL games against Chelsea is their most against another opponent in the competition, but far from daunting the former Bayern forward, it drives her.

Image: Asseyi taking on Chelsea's Jess Carter

"For me, Chelsea are the team who play the best football in the league. They have big players, it's a big club, we have respect for that. But when you're on the pitch everything is possible.

"They have the luck of the champions, even when they don't play well, they can win because they're a big team. But big teams have failed before, they are still human.

Did you know? West Ham United’s Hawa Cissoko has played 49 games in the WSL – she could become only the second French player to make 50 appearances in the competition, along with Kenza Dali (73).

"If you believe, you trust your surroundings and stay together, you can do big things. We don't have a Sam Kerr in our team, there is no one big player, but our team is the big player.

"Women's football is growing up, we want the cameras to show it."

Watch Chelsea take on West Ham, live on Sky Sports Football, on Saturday evening from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm