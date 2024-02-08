WSL: Emma Hayes, Lauren James and Vivianne Miedema win January awards

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has been named January's WSL Manager of the Month; her winger, Lauren James, has been awarded the Player of the Month prize for January; Vivianne Miedema's first goal back for Arsenal has been named January's Goal of the Month
Thursday 8 February 2024 13:50, UK
Emma Hayes, Lauren James and Vivianne Miedema have won the WSL monthly awards for January.
Chelsea boss Hayes - who will leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years - has won January's WSL Manager of the Month award having overseen three league wins since the winter break.
Two of those came in January, with the Blues having scored three goals in each fixture and conceded just once against Manchester United.
This has all come without Chelsea's star striker Sam Kerr, who snapped her ACL during the Blues' Morocco training camp.
It would not have had a bearing on the WSL award, but Hayes also secured Chelsea top spot in their Champions League group as they aim to win the European trophy for the first time. They will face Ajax in the quarter-finals.
Chelsea also booked their spot in the FA Cup fifth round win a win against West Ham in extra-time. They will face Crystal Palace for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.
It is a double win for Chelsea too as James has been named WSL Player of the Month for January.
In two games across the first month of 2024, the England winger was in sparkling form, with her solo performance against Man Utd the highlight.
She took home the match ball after scoring all three goals in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
James also netted twice in Chelsea's 3-0 win at Brighton on January 27, her 11th and 12th goals of the season - leaving her one off WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw, who has scored 13.
Arsenal forward Miedema recently returned from an ACL injury and her first goal since - a stunning curling effort against Liverpool - has won her the Goal of the Month award for January.
It was Miedema's first goal since December 2022, and she told Sky Sports after the game: "It's been really tough. I've had a few setbacks in my recovery and before today I've just not felt myself.
"Something over Christmas shifted my mindset and I feel more myself again. I'm happy I'm playing and back at the point where I can help the team.
"I'm so happy this goal flew in today and I can move on. Coming back, some players don't overthink it but I did. I was a bit scared coming back. I put a lot of pressure on myself because I wanted to be old me again - or even better than old me even.
"I've finally started enjoying training again and being back out there with the girls. I don't think about my knees any more."
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!